Bart House needs new roof

Loose shingles are visible on the roof of the Bartholomew House in Richfield. The Richfield Historical Society is planning repairs for the house with a goal of raising $60,000. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

Since kicking off a fundraiser last year for repairs on Richfield’s oldest building, the $11,000 raised by the Richfield Historical Society hasn’t yet translated into tangible results.

Historical Society President John Wickett wants donors to know their money will still be put to good use as the organization lays the groundwork for repairs to the Bartholomew House’s roof and foundation.

A banner at the Richfield Historical Society headquarters highlights the effort required to restore parts of the Bartholomew House. The house was built in 1852 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

