Since kicking off a fundraiser last year for repairs on Richfield’s oldest building, the $11,000 raised by the Richfield Historical Society hasn’t yet translated into tangible results.
Historical Society President John Wickett wants donors to know their money will still be put to good use as the organization lays the groundwork for repairs to the Bartholomew House’s roof and foundation.
“We are working on it, but it’s a lot of behind the scenes work right now – dealing with architects, dealing with the state, that kind of stuff,” Wickett said.
Last September, as the fundraiser got underway, the Historical Society’s board was hoping to complete the repairs by late 2022 or early 2023. The physical aspect of that work is yet to start.
While the roof isn’t leaking, it is “in pretty bad shape,” Wickett said. “ … Practically every time the wind blows, shingles come off.”
A main challenge is complying with requirements that work on the house, built in 1852 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, reflects its era of construction, he explained. “It can’t just be any old roof put on the structure; it has to be historically accurate,” Wickett said.
For instance, he continued, the roof requires hand-cut, hand-installed cedar shakes, which are similar to wooden shingles. “Obviously, not a lot of contractors do that kind of work,” Wickett said.
Before that work can commence, though, a new architectural report must be completed, because the report they commissioned six years ago is only valid for three years, he said. Wickett expects the new report to take nine months to complete and cost about $7,000.
Once the architectural report is finished, the Historical Society can commission architectural drawings, which need to be submitted to the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office for approval. Then, contractors can bid on the project.
For help navigating the bureaucratic process, Wickett reached out to the Minnesota Historical Society. One of the staff members coming to his aid was Todd Mahon, state history services manager.
It’s not unusual for Mahon, who happens to have grown up in Richfield, to help organizations like the Richfield Historical Society with these kinds of projects.
“There are small organizations that do this and sometimes it takes more time,” Mahon said.
A major repair project on a historic building might entail concerted effort, especially for organizations lacking vast resources, “but people are able to attain it,” he said.
‘The house is structurally sound’
While the roof of the Bart House isn’t leaking, the limestone foundation is, Wickett said. He believes the leak is a result of snowmelt, having observed evidence of water carved into the dirt basement floor.
Despite its maladies, “the house is structurally sound,” Wickett said. “But it is 170 years old this year.”
Wickett pledged to continue fundraising until the issues are fixed. “We really need the community, if they want this house to keep standing, to donate to this cause,” he said.
The house isn’t historically notable just for its age, but for the man who homesteaded there. Riley Bartholomew, Wickett points out, was a prominent figure of Minnesota’s infancy, serving as a justice of the peace, a member of the Territorial Legislature, and as a delegate to the State Constitutional Convention.
“And this is a great opportunity to see how everything started. There’s not a lot of 19th century buildings left in Richfield, if any,” Wickett said.
The Bart House can’t be preserved without people, he is quick to mention. “We’re always looking for volunteers and board members,” said Wickett, who serves not only as the Historical Society’s volunteer president but as its temporary director, a position responsible for fundraising, coordinating volunteers and booking events.
Wickett has been president for six years, making him the longest to fill the role in the organization’s history, he said. He has agreed to a new term that will make it eight years in the position. But after that, he says, someone else will have to take over.
However, if the Bart House repairs aren’t done by that time, Wickett promises to still see them through, whatever his official capacity with the Historical Society may be.
“That’s how dedicated I am to make sure the house gets proper care,” Wickett said. “I think everyone in their lifetime finds a cause that they get dedicated to, and I guess the house just became mine.”
