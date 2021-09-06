Before members of the Richfield cross country running community departed the starting line on the 2.20-mile course that begins between Kispert Field and Spartan Stadium for the annual community fun run Aug. 28, current head coach and teacher Marty Huberty gave out final instructions in his pink T-shirt.
He was stalling as Obsa Ali gave a few minutes to talk about his whirlwind summer, which included a finals appearance in the U.S. Olympic Trials in June in Eugene, Oregon.
Ali advanced to the final race to help determine the Olympic runners in the 3,000-meter steeplechase where he finished eighth overall.
“It was surreal because I was competing against guys I looked up to in college and fast forward I was competing with them for a place to be in the Olympics,” said Ali, a 2014 Richfield High grad. “Besides Kenya and Ethiopia, the U.S. has one of the best distance squads so it was a pretty humbling experience.”
He had to finish top five then the next two quickest times to advance from the preliminaries then semifinals to secure a spot in the final.
“We were prepared for anything,” he said of dealing with scorching temperatures in Oregon. “We did heat training.” He worked with former Gophers coach Steve Plascencia and continues to train with him along with other former Gopher runners who have turned pro.
Since the end of June, Ali has continued to train and compete and already hit the world championship standard time needed to qualify to run next summer during a meet in New York.
Another milestone was running a sub-4-minute mile in California. “After all these years,” he said. “After the trials, there has been no pressure so I’ve had more fun with it, surprisingly my performances have been better.”
Ali said it was disappointing not to make the Olympic team but he doesn’t want that to be his whole identity. “I don’t want to just tie myself to making teams and whatnot. Ever since high school with [Coach] Marty [Huberty] I’ve wanted to give my best, nothing short of that.”
Huberty not only showed up at Hayward Field to cheer on Ali but went above and beyond, taking Ali out to dinner the night before he raced.
“It was so, so cool,” Ali said as they found an Italian restaurant to carbo-load. “This was like high school all over again and brought me back to this setting all over like going to regionals in South Dakota. We still keep in touch and when we see each other it’s like we never were apart.”
The focus now is for Ali to continue to compete in the steeplechase by running 1-mile races and other distances to build his speed.
Coach Marty’s 24 Hour Marathon
Richfield cross country coach Marty Huberty will continue a tradition that began last fall to run a 1.1-mile loop each hour for 24 hours starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 and ending at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
At the top of each hour, he will leave from the corner of 74th Street and Girard Avenue in Richfield and anyone is invited to join in the journey for a run or walk. Last year more than 200 family and community members showed their support during the team fundraiser.
A portion of the funds raised will be used to replace a large pop-up tent that travels with the team to provide shelter from the conditions at each meet. Donations can be dropped off during the event or mailed to Richfield High School Athletic Office Attn: RHS Cross Country, 7100 Harriet Ave. So., Richfield MN 55423. Check payable to RHS Cross Country Team. Info: RichfieldCrossCountry@gmail.com
