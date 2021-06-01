Two Academy of Holy Angels High School graduating seniors provided their perspectives about what they’ve learned, how they’ve coped, and how they’ve succeeded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their reflections follow:
Kyleigh Zent
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school was navigating the last third of my junior year and my entire senior year through a worldwide pandemic. Having school online, playing sports without fans and with restrictions, and not being able to see friends and family was difficult and frustrating for students, teachers, and parents alike.
These unfamiliar and unpredictable circumstances challenged us every day, and, in doing so, pushed us to grow as individuals and together as a community in ways that I never would have imagined. I certainly do not think this personal and interpersonal growth is worth all the pain and suffering caused by Covid-19, but since we cannot change it, I’ve chosen to take to heart the lessons I learned throughout this stressful and scary experience, and I hope the rest of my peers do the same.
How did you achieve your academic goals?
My academic goals have never been just to succeed. Since freshman year, I maintained the highest GPA in my entire class at Holy Angels (although I was passed this spring by a good friend of mine, leaving me at second place currently). I accomplished this academic achievement through consistent hard work in challenging classes, prioritization of schoolwork over excessive social events or things I wanted to do in my free time, and an intrinsic drive to hold myself to the highest standard. I decided I wanted to thrive academically, not just survive by doing the bare minimum to pass my classes. In fewer words, academic success for me came down to a work ethic and a desire to succeed. I truly believe that anyone who possesses these two qualities can accomplish anything they set their mind to.
What are your plans for after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?
My plans for after high school are to study graphic design at the University of Minnesota, Duluth. I’m not one hundred percent set on graphic design as a major, so I definitely intend to explore other fields at UMD as well and ultimately see where those experiences take me. In 5 years, I see myself taking the knowledge and world experiences I gained from college and starting to use them to find my place in the professional world. I don’t have a dream job, but I do hope that my eventual career allows me to do something I love every day, and hopefully wherever that is, I can also be making an important difference in the community and world around me.
Rachel Kawiecki
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school actually came this year! I decided not to take AP Physics my senior year and my regular physics teacher Mr. Hall sat me down and we had a conversation. He told me it was okay to take a step back from the AP courses and to enjoy my last year of high school. I am so grateful I decided to stay in regular physics and it actually taught me that it is okay to not always push and stress yourself out over everything!
How did you achieve your academic goals?
The way I accomplished my academic goals in high school was through a schedule I created for myself. As a student athlete I really didn’t have time to procrastinate anything. I would go from school, to practice, and finally come home and study. On game days, this would look a little different where I would finish my homework before the game started at 7.
What are your plans for after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?
After high school I will be attending Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter to major in Athletic Training as well as play basketball and softball. I see myself moving out to the country in five years where I can be the lead Athletic Trainer at the town’s high school! I will also be on a pre-pt track where I can decide to stick to athletes recovery.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
AHA graduation June 6
The Academy of Holy Angels High School will host graduation for 147 students at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6, on the front lawn of the school, 6600 Nicollet Ave., Richfield.
School officials stated that all required distancing protocols will be followed at the time of the graduation and Baccalaureate ceremonies.
Baccalaureate ceremonies will be held in the AHA Convocation Center at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. Father Mike Tix will preside.
Info: Visit academyofholyangels.org, or call 612-798-2600.
