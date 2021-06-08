Those attending the Academy of Holy Angels' commencement Sunday, June 6, were quick to find the shade provided by the large trees in the school's front grassy area. The temperature during the program was in the mid-90s.
Madeleine L. was elected by her 2021 Academy of Holy Angels classmates to deliver the student commencement address, one filled with humor and hope. (Per school policy, only first names and last name initials are released for publication)
Fighting the wind and feeling good about reaching the important milestone of graduating high school, Keelie P. takes the walk back to her chair during the Sunday, June 6, commencement exercises held at the Academy of Holy Angels.
Sans masks and social distancing, graduates, families and friends celebrate together
Following a year of COVID-19 and not being able to hold commencement, 2021 Academy of Holy Angels graduating seniors, families and friends gathered June 6 to celebrate their milestone.
In front of the iconic school building in Richfield, finding a shady spot on a mid-90-degree day wasn’t easy for many. But that didn’t matter. Being together to celebrate ruled the day.
Close to 150 seniors made the slow walk, two-by-two, to their places during the processional as a recording of a Minnesota Orchestra performance of “Pomp and Circumstance, March No.1,” played.
Senior Margaret Laux provided the welcome, followed by the invocation by Thomas E. Shipley, school president.
Elected by her classmates to deliver the student commencement address, Madeleine Luskey provided an uplifting, funny and poignant message about overcoming adversity and hopes for the future.
Following the presentation of diplomas, with seniors’ names announced and punctuated by the excited shouts of families, all students sat silently through the Benediction by Rev. Michael Tix, chaplain, and quietly followed the bagpiped recessional provided by 2018 AHA graduate Thomas Stonehouse, taking their walk up the steps of the school building one last time an onto the lawn where families waited with cameras poised.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.