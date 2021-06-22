The Academy of Holy Angels has begun construction on its iCenter for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education.
The new 6,000-square-foot iCenter will built from a complete remodel of existing classrooms and from finishing existing, unused space on the third floor of its Convocation Center.
This state-of-the-art facility will feature multiple new classrooms, a technology center, a new lab, a welcome area and open areas to serve AHA’s 640 students in grades 9-12.
The light-filled, flexible and professional design will encourage collaboration, student-led research, and creativity.
Once constructed, the iCenter will complete the three-phase plan that AHA instituted to improve its STEM programs. AHA has already invested more than $200,000 in STEM-related initiatives to upgrade classroom technology and equipment, as well as remodel and re-purpose of existing spaces for the benefit of the STEM curriculum.
President Tom Shipley said, “The new iCenter will create opportunities for our students in STEM education utilizing state-of-the-art facilities. Already a strong part of our curriculum, our teachers and their disciplines will now be supported with even greater tools to encourage future science-related study and career growth.”
Opus Construction will work on the remodel throughout the summer months. The iCenter will be completed and opened for students and teachers in the fall of 2021.
For more information about the iCenter, visit bit.ly/3cYEd8r.
