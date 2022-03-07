Alia Scheirman has been struggling with emotions the past couple weeks, trying to stay in touch with a friend she made while living and working in Ukraine several years ago as a member of the Peace Corps.
Scheirman is a Richfield High School graduate and former resident who, like so many around the world, is horrified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and trying to find ways to help not only her friend Natasha, but many of her other acquaintances in the country who are in the fight of their lives.
Over the past week, Scheirman, who now lives and works in New York, has been developing contacts in the U.S. among a network of Peace Corps members who are organizing to collect and send supplies and money to the people they know in Ukraine.
After initially staying with a host family in the Chernihiv region, in the northern part of the county, Scheirman was assigned to the city of Nova Kakhovka, located on the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine, between 2009 and 2011.
“The friends I have in both Nova Kakhovka and in the Chernihiv region are people who were my neighbors, students, and fellow teachers. The friendships I formed during that time of life were impactful for me, and we have continued to stay in consistent contact on social media,” Scheirman said.
After the invasion began, she started checking on the friends she knew in Ukraine and quickly discovered that they were mostly confined to their homes and that they were hearing the sounds of war – bombs dropping nearby, shots from all calibers of guns, and the rumble of tanks and heavy equipment.
Natasha had been in contact with Scheirman until Friday, March 4, when Scheirman received a message saying all internet access had been cut off from the region.
“I had wondered what was going on – Natasha has been consistently communicative with me, but I haven’t heard from her since yesterday,” Scheirman said Friday.
Scheirman went to Ukraine as a Peace Corps volunteer, working as a TEFL, “Teaching English as a Foreign Language” volunteer.
While in the Peace Corps, she also worked in an anti-trafficking effort called the 527 campaign, as a counselor at a summer camp for girls, as an organizer for classes on HIV/AIDS, and as a grant writer to secure funding for the community.
Needless to say, Scheirman also made many friends and acquaintances during this time, one of them being Natasha.
Staying in contact with many of them during the first week of the war was reassuring to Scheirman, but with the news of the Internet blackout on Friday, her concerns elevated.
“Unfortunately, no word of internet restoration or plans for it. I’m so worried for everyone there,” she said.
Like most who are half a world removed from the Ukraine crisis, Scheirman is baffled and sad about what is happening in her friends’ world.
She grew up in the relative safety of Richfield, having moved to the city with her family when she was 11. She didn’t have to worry about war as she progressed through middle school and graduated high school in 2003, before moving on to Augsburg College where she studied violin performance with a double major in German.
In 2008, she decided to see the world and applied for the Peace Corps.
Never in her wildest dreams, she said, had she realized this war would arrive.
Her friend, Natasha, lives just outside Nova Kakhovka, a city within the Kherson oblast (the equivalent of a state). Because the Dneiper River flows directly into the Black Sea on the southern edge of Ukraine, Scheirman said it’s an area of keen interest for the Russians to control and one of the reasons it was among the first areas to fall to the Russians.
‘The sound is horrible’
On Feb. 25, Scheirman received this wartime correspondence from Natasha: “Unfortunately, yesterday Nova Kakhovka, Kakhovka, and some other nearby villages were captured and occupied by Russian troops. You know that in Nova Kakhovka, we have a hydroelectric station and also this water channel which provided water to Crimea when it was Ukrainian. They are strategically very important for Russia.
“Throughout the day, there were a lot of explosions, shoots, and sometimes I was able to hear planes flying. They were throwing bombs. The windows were shaking, and the sound is horrible; we are all stressed out. ... I live in a house with my parents and my husband. We have a basement, so I prepared everything – water, food, warm blankets, and some other stuff like medicine, in case the bomb attack will be even more serious so we could hide in this basement.”
She continued by saying it was difficult to sleep at night, as she would awake every 30 minutes “stressed, and you do not know what to expect. We try to do our best to get through that.”
Knowing the hardships likely to come, Natasha added, “I’ll keep you updated. Luckily, so far, we have electricity, water and internet, but I don’t know how long it will last.”
Though direct fighting has not come to where Natasha lives, the effects of war have been evident. Natasha told Scheirman before their communications went dead on Friday that securing supplies was becoming difficult. She said the Russians had told residents in and around Nova Kakhovka that they could venture into the center city for shopping, but that nobody could use a vehicle to get there.
Scheirman was told by Natasha that because she lives outside the city, walking to the center city was out of the question.
There is, however, a small village near Natasha’s home where she could shop, but the lines are long and, of course, the prices are high. In addition, stores appear to be running low on supplies.
In a message Scheirman received from Natasha on Feb. 28, her friend described the situation: “We don’t know what’s going to be tonight – how night will go – what’s going to be tomorrow. Nobody knows ... Russian tanks are standing with their military at one of the entrances to the city center. Some people I know were trying to get into the town center, but Russians started shooting, and they returned their car and went back home.
“So, I don’t have access to the center of the city. Today my husband and I were able to go to a small shop where I live. There were lines; we were able to buy fresh bread and some products that are left, because nothing is refilled anymore. All shops have mostly empty shelves.”
In the face of grief, action
In the first week of the war, Scheirman said she was thankful that communications had remained available, but she also described her sorrow and confusion on what she, as an American, could do to help.
“The first two days, I was confused as to what to do. Then, this past Saturday very intense grief hit me, and it hasn’t gone away since. I have a consistent headache and am unable to concentrate on anything else. However, I know that I can’t let that take over any action. I’m able to do my part to be there for my friends for moral support or for finding ways to help my Ukrainian friends here in the U.S. with their organizing.”
Now, without communications with Natasha, her stress has again been elevated.
That said, she has worked within a network of about 1,100 Peace Corps members who have started organizing to collect food, supplies and cash to send to friends and organizations in Ukraine.
“We are working on turning this into a mutual aid format, and we will use direct connections we have with people across Ukraine to determine (constantly shifting) needs for various areas. The most important element of this project is safety, so we are taking needed measures to communicate with our friends and family in Ukraine securely,” Scheirman said.
The work has included a partnership with a man she worked with in Ukraine, Andriy Chybisov – who moved to the U.S. a few years ago – and several of Chybisov’s colleagues at Brown University, who have raised funds.
The funds raised, he wrote, will be directed to support the specific needs of “providing emergency medical equipment for the front lines, such as paramedic backpacks, medical splints, antibiotics, sterile wipes, thermal blankets, tourniquets, IV systems, bandages and dressings, and shields for evacuating the injured.”
Simple pleasures
Scheirman’s affinity for southern Ukraine extends beyond the people there.
“The southern region of Ukraine is absolutely stunning. The Black Sea, not too far from where I lived, is there, the Dnieper River running through the Kakhovka region is beautiful, and the fresh fruits and vegetables that grow in that region are unlike any that I’ve tasted. The watermelons are especially perfect in that area.”
Looking back at the quiet moments she spent in the cities and around the countryside during her stay there, she said it was the simple moments she remembers most: “Walking along the river, walking through the woods and seeing trees filled with owls, and buying fruit from people’s farms at our local market.”
With the ever-changing landscape of war in Ukraine, Scheirman said her thoughts of her friends move between hope and despair.
“There have been moments that have felt hopeless, but even more than that is just the complete confidence I have that Ukrainians are not going to back down without giving their all. They love their country and are determined to keep it, and are determined to rebuild. (Natasha) has already talked about ways she looks forward to the restoration of her community.”
Remembering her days of solitude and connection with the Ukrainian people and countryside, she said she has just one wish: “That people will be able to freely enjoy moments like that again. I have very little doubt that day will come.”
For information on how to donate through the Brown University - Ukraine Collaboration, visit tinyurl.com/2p9xdky8.
