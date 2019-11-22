The Spartans sent four wrestlers to state last season, the most since 1987
Richfield sent four wrestlers to the state meet last season, while the team went 11-11 in duals. Now entering his sixth year as head coach, Carl Maiers feels that number could rise this season as the team moves up from Class 2A to 3A.
Over the last five seasons Richfield has sent 15 wrestlers to state, which is a source of pride knowing the program is moving in the right direction to sustain that success.
William Kusnier and John Maiers are back as assistant coaches, while Dominic Almedia returns to the program where he was an assistant coach from 2014-16.
Senior John Hughes finished second in Section 5-3A at 113 pounds and will move up to 126 pounds this season.
Classmate Juan De-Dios Molina qualified for state at 285 pounds as the section runner-up.
Junior Tritian Zornes finished third in a tough Section 5-3A last March and is expected to compete for state qualifying spot in 2019-20.
Additional section placewinners back this fall include Cole Linders, who was fifth at 120 pounds, and a pair of sixth-place finishers in Justin Owens at 152 pounds and Joey Thompson at 220 pounds.
The Spartans will make the move to the Tri Metro Conference (Fridley, Columbia Heights, DeLaSalle, etc) and open the season at the Fridley Invite Saturday, Dec. 7 starting at 9 a.m.
The Spartans Invitational will be Saturday, Dec. 14 at Richfield High School and once again include a solid field with Bloomington Kennedy, East Ridge, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Orono, Rochester John Marshall and United South Central. Matches begin at 9 a.m.
Richfield will host Washburn and St. Croix Lutheran in a triangular on Thursday, Jan. 16 starting at 6 p.m. then St. Agnes at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. The next night the Spartans head to Bloomington Kennedy for a dual meet at 7 p.m.
Richfield added a two-day tournament at Rogers during winter break, as well as a Tri Metro Conference Tournament just before sections in February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.