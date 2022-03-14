Members of Richfield’s City Council, Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Planning Commission have planted a preliminary stamp of approval on a plan to build a 30- to 40-unit affordable housing project just south of the roundabout at 66th Street and Portland Avenue.
Proposed by Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, the project would need exceptions granted by the city to come to fruition, but judging from elected officials’ reactions to the plan, those complications could be worked out.
Community Development Director Melissa Poehlman told those attending the council’s March 8 online workshop that the development would be constructed on vacant remnant parcels that were initially purchased in 2006-07 by the city Public Works Department.
The city purchase was made “as part of the construction project for the roundabout at 66th Street and Portland Avenue,” Poehlman said. “Right of way was needed, so those properties were acquired for that.”
Poehlman said that at least six developers have considered the property “and tried to make a go of it. It’s a challenging site. There are issues with access ... and a number of things.”
Housing Manager Julie Urban provided deeper information about the project.
Calling the location the “Portland roundabout remnant parcel,” Urban said all of the units would be built as efficiency apartments, there would be 25 lower level parking stalls and the building would be three stories.
Most notable for this project is that apartments would be considered highly affordable.
To build the project, Beacon would need several partnerships, starting with the city and including the county and the state.
“Beacon would seek low-income tax credit funds, along with funds offered by Hennepin County and others to finance the project,” Urban said. “They would also be asking the HRA for a reduced land price and potentially an additional financial contribution.”
But before the project could move ahead, Urban said there were several issues that elected officials and commissioners would need to consider.
First, Urban said the density being proposed would be consistent with high-density residential zoning. “However, the site is guided for medium-density residential in our Comprehensive Plan,” she said. The area was rezoned to MR-2 last spring.
Secondly, the development elusively contains efficiency units, and the city’s zoning ordinance limits the number of efficiencies within a building to 20%.
In addition, the proposed parking ratio is below the city’s requirements, Urban said.
Lastly, she asked whether the Housing and Redevelopment Authority would even consider a reduced land price and, potentially, financial assistance for the project.
Housing neurodiverse residents
The population being served by this project includes neurodiverse youth and young adults, according to Kirsten Spreck, the housing director for Beacon. The neurodiverse population includes those on the autism spectrum, those with brain injuries and those suffering from fetal-alcohol syndrome.
Spreck said Beacon is a “collaborative of congregations united in action. Beacon creates homes and advances equitable housing, and sustains stable homes.”
She said the collaborative has a portfolio of more than 600 homes and an additional 450 on the way. Eighty-five percent of the homes serve residents at or below 30% of the area median income.
The cooperative’s stated strengths include the following:
• A proven record of technical expertise
• A mission that strongly aligns with public funders
• A collaborative model that inspires public support and lived-experience engagement
• A trusted partner with well-respected service providers and property managers
Spreck described two projects similar to the one proposed – 66 West, completed in Edina in 2017; and Prior Crossing, built in 2016 in St. Paul.
She said both of those projects, like the one proposed for Richfield, are located near transit, jobs and education. In addition to housing, each of the developments in Edina and St. Paul offer on-site services for residents.
Staff would work with residents to help them transition from homelessness to stability, providing housing, education and work opportunities.
Spreck said Beacon seeks resources from many entities, including the city, the county, the Metropolitan Council and the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $17 million, and if eventually approved, Beacon is hoping to have all needed financing in place by mid- to late-summer.
She said Beacon envisions a development that enriches the neighborhood, and leverages transit, parks and amenities for use by residents. Each apartment will be furnished, and the area would also provide indoor and outdoor space for recreation.
Councilmember Ben Whalen said he liked the project and felt it could be a good fit in Richfield, serving a population that is in need.
He also said he wasn’t worried about the parking and density issues, indicating that those were problems that could be addressed.
In fact, the consensus among those attending the March 8 workshop was that 25 parking stalls may be too many, as the majority of residents at Beacon’s Edina and St. Paul facilities ride bikes or take public transportation. The parking stalls at those units are not overly used.
Councilmember Sean Hayford Oleary said, “It seems like a helpful project to the community. But regardless of whether it’s this project or another, I do believe this land should be high density residential. The fact that we’ve had six failed developments here suggests that something’s not right in regulating the site, and the transit line is literally half-way under construction right in front of this site. I absolutely support this being high density.”
There was also the question of why efficiency apartments had been frowned upon in the city over the years.
Poehlman said, “As Richfield was developing, the community was worried about apartments.”
Because of that, smaller units were limited and larger units were encouraged.
A question about whether the project could lose steam over the years and discontinue serving the targeted population, Spreck said there were several factors that would keep the collaboration involved.
“We operate in a highly regulated environment. ... Tax credits hold Beacons accountable,” she said.
In addition, language would be put in place that would keep the apartments affordable for up to 40 years.
“You will find our buildings are high-quality and designed to be occupied (with) partners to keep them going,” Spreck said.
Urban said staff would begin considering the direction to move in, as agreed to by the councilmembers, the HRA, and Planning Commission.
“First, we need a lot more details about the project,” Urban said. “We want to be able to provide them with some indication of support, so we will bring forward to the council and HRA a resolution that talks about supporting the mission of Beacon and our desire for deeply affordable housing for people with disabilities. We’ll pull something together to bring that to you probably in the next couple of weeks, so we can help them meet their first step of funding deadlines.”
Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said, “I’m very excited about this project and I feel very supportive of it. I appreciate the questions of the councilmembers and commissioners, and I think exploring these ideas will bring about a better project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.