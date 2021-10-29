For the second time since 2019, an affordable housing project been proposed for a lot that once housed Richfield’s Public Works offices.
A representative of Richfield-based MWF Properties presented the proposal for 7700 Pillsbury Ave. on Oct. 18, during a joint work session of the Richfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Planning Commission and City Council. The proposal, for 55 apartment units of affordable housing, is similar to a proposal made by the same developer in 2019.
The HRA, which owns the lot, approved a contract for that project, but the contract expired after the developer was unable to secure a 9% tax credit incentive from the state, according to a staff report prepared for last week’s meeting. The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic also played a role in the project not coming to fruition, Community Development Director John Stark said.
The developer is now seeking a more attainable 4% tax credit incentive, $7 million in state bonds, tax increment financing and a land write-down that would reduce property acquisition costs.
The site, which has been vacant since Richfield built a new Public Works facility in 2008, has proved a challenge for city planners and developers. “It’s not a great site. I think we all agree on that,” Stark said.
Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez wasn’t sold that housing is the best use for the site.
“There’s not space for that community feel. It’s not in a great location. There’s not good amenities there, because the site is so small. So I guess I’ll just say I struggle with that site, period,” Regan Gonzalez said.
Councilmember Simon Trautmann had similar misgivings. “I’m a little conflicted about, kind of, the halfway-ness of the site that makes it not ideal for most developments,” Trautmann said, adding that he is, however, “also supportive of increasing affordable housing in our community.”
Others were more open to using the site for housing. “I hear that there might be other sites that are more ideal, but this seems like a perfectly good site,” Councilmember Sean Hayford Oleary said, although he wishes it were on a larger lot.
Hayford Oleary admitted that he has heard other concerns, as well, including that there isn’t a nearby playground and that tenants might use property at adjacent businesses for recreation, given the lack of space on the property.
But the MWF proposal is superior to other uses that have been suggested for the site, he added. Those overtures have included the nearby Richfield Bloomington Honda dealership proposing to use the site as a parking lot.
“It certainly beats a parking lot on many measures, both for our long-term tax base and for providing these units,” Hayford Oleary said.
Under the proposal, the units would be largely reserved for renters who earn no more than 60% of the area median income. To illustrate, the income limit for a family of four would be $62,940, according to the developer.
Two units would be reserved for renters with disabilities earning less than 30% of the area median income. The four-story complex would offer a range of apartment types, including 15 three-bedroom units.
Councilmember Mary Supple said she was encouraged to see such family-sized units in the plans, “because we have a severe shortage of that in our community.”
In offering support for housing at the site, Councilmember Ben Whalen referred to the city’s overall housing needs. “I think we’re at a position where we need housing and I don’t think we can be too picky in a fully developed city,” Whalen said.
He would, however, like to see the complex welcome tenants with a greater variety of incomes. Ryan Schwickert, who presented the proposal for MWF, said a range of income caps could be established, as long as they average out to 60% of the area median income.
Addressing the need for affordable housing in the city, MWF notes that its proposed units would help make up for the 798 naturally occurring affordable units that were lost when the Crossroads at Penn apartments were sold in 2015 and the complex received an upscale renovation.
The next steps in the proposal, according to Stark, would be to forge a development agreement and a public financing arrangement. The proposal would then go through the Planning Commission and City Council for land-use approvals.
