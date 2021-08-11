Race Director thanks Richfield residents, volunteers and runners for a successful return
The 2020 Urban Wildland Half-Marathon and 5K was set to be the first for Race Director Brianna Rodgers. Instead, she was thrust into leading the effort to go all-virtual due to the pandemic pushing back her first in-person Urban Wildland and the 19th edition of the event to benefit Wood Lake Nature Center to last weekend.
“Everything went smooth with planning from the pandemic to having to deal with the heat and smokey conditions – we had a lot of curveballs thrown at us,” Rodgers said. “We are happy with how it all turned out – no medical needs, which are always our goal, but it was just surreal to be there since we were planning since January.
“There are so many details that go into making it successful but it was so rewarding to see the runners at the starting line. Every runner has their journey.”
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Richfield School District’s environmental-education partnership with Woodlake Nature Center and for the 19th year, the Urban Wildland races have helped provide that needed outdoor education.
Spending all race at Veterans Park, Rodgers heard plenty of compliments from runners, volunteers and members of the Richfield community who showcased the city with a lot of enthusiasm from their yard as the runners came by. Some neighbors turned on their lawn sprinkler to offer a little bit of refreshment.
The half marathon offers a little bit of everything on a fast course featuring roads, trails, and sidewalks with little elevation change. With a change in direction of the course, the trail through Wood Lake Nature Center was at the 9-10-mile mark instead of the early portion of the event.
“People said they loved the new course and loved the mix of trail and roads on the course,” Rodgers said. “Runners back at the park were saying how professionally done the entire event was from the water stops to post-race, and we mailed out postcards to residents along the route to encourage them to support the race.”
To help disperse the crowd, the 5K was Friday followed by the half marathon on Saturday morning with a rolling start where runners began in waves every 15 minutes instead of all 495 runners beginning at the same time. For the previous live events, both races were on Saturday morning.
The 2019 event was supposed to be the first clockwise course, certified for the 13.1 miles by USA Track and Field, but flooding changed the course to an out-and-back style with a similar start from Vets Park.
This year, 783 runners participated in the live races (495 for the half marathon and 188 for the 5K) while just over 100 people took part in the virtual versions of the half marathon and 5K. Participants came from near and far with 27 states represented, 24 states for the in-person races.
As Rodgers and the race staff began planning the race in January, they were hoping to allow 250 runners because of the cap on events. “So we are super happy with the result to have 1,100 combined signed-up.”
Pre-pandemic registration hovered around 1,200 people.
Rodgers was glad they were able to offer a virtual option, especially as air quality issues arose later in the week as some who are more sensitive to the air elected to switch from in-person to virtual leading up to race day.
The National Weather Service extended an air quality alert through Aug. 3 and stayed in close communication with race staff. Event staff recommended that children, older adults or anyone with health sensitivities such as lung disease or heart disease switch to the virtual version of the race to run under improved weather conditions.
The Urban Wildland kept with the green race cause, which has been a central part of the event for nearly two decades, with compostible items used in the pre and post events. The races offered participants a wooden finisher’s medallion. Sneakers4Funds collected gently used shoes for children and adults.
Without an official total for funds raised, Rodgers was able to share that they will be able to cover the cost of 6,000 students to come out to Wood Lake Nature Center twice a year. “We know we met that goal so anything additional will go towards program supplies and animal resources,” she said.
For next year the race received a $2,600 grant through the Hennepin County to cover the registration fee for kids to participate in the 5K event.
“We had a ton of kids run virtually and they shared their pictures, which is encouraging the next generation of runners,” Rodgers said, adding that the race also received volunteer support from Richfield High School football, volleyball, and cross country teams.
Top runners
Justin Goetz, 39, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, won the half marathon in one hour, 16 minutes and 10 seconds, ahead of runner-up Nick Marshall, 23, of St. Paul, who finished in 1:16.39. The top Richfield runner was 29-year-old Joe Laue, who placed sixth overall in 1:18:05.
Alyssa Hall, 28, of Minneapolis posted the top women’s time of 1:24:55, ahead of Amy Westendorp, 44, of Minneapolis, who finished in 1:32:40.
In the 5K, Daniel Docherty, 31, of St. Paul, won in 16:05, ahead of Minneapolis’ Gerad Mead, 42, who finished in 17:24. St. Paul residents Emily Byrd, 23, and Patty O’Brien, 25, were the top runners in the women’s group, finishing in 18:27 and 18:30, respectively.
