Celebrate some of the memories Richfield High School students created during the 2019-20 school year.

Sen. Tina Smith gathers with Richfield High School students following a presentation she made late in 2019. (Sun file photo)
The members of the 2019 Richfield Homecoming Court pause for a photograph. (Submitted photo)
To adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic all Minnesota schools, including those in Richfield, had to turn to distance learning during the final months of the 2019-20 school year. (Submitted photo)
Richfield High School students rehearse a scene from last fall’s production of “9 to 5.” (Sun file photo)
Richfield High School seniors turn their attention to the camera at a pep fest held last year. (Submitted photo)

