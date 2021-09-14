Richfield police, fire, city mayor remember
On the 20th anniversary of one of the more significant national tragedies of the past century, the following Richfield residents and city leaders reflect on what the day meant to them then, and why it continues to affect life in city, state and across the nation.
Police Chief Jay Henthorne
Where you were and what you were doing when you first heard about 9/11 attacks?
I was in an investigators meeting when we saw the second plane hit the tower and we continued to watch as more information came in. Everyone was in a state of shock.
Describe the feelings you experienced upon hearing of the attacks?
Sick to my stomach, especially as more information came in and we learned of the Pentagon attacks and the crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
What was the reaction among law enforcement at the time and what changes in your job duties were implement immediately? What were the long-term effects?
I think the reaction was one of anger, empathy and sympathy for the victims and the fact that the life we knew would be changed forever. Intelligence and information sharing changed quickly between state, local and federal agencies. Resources and relationship-building for state, federal, and local law enforcement increased.
How has that day changed policing in the community and the state?
Our job duties have changed in what we do regarding information sharing with federal, state and other local law enforcement agencies. We also work on assessing local threats and response protocols with state and Federal partners.
When 9/11 rolls around each year, what do you feel when looking back on that day?
I think the day created a paradigm shift in the country’s feeling of security and what we in law enforcement at all levels need to do through intelligence gathering and threat assessment to foil these types of events from occurring again. A lot of sadness for everyone and we must not forget those lives that were lost on that fateful day. Our department personnel, for the month of September, wear a commemorative badge for the officers, firefighters, and community members who lost their lives that day. The badge states, ‘America must never forget.’
Mike Dobesh, Richfield Fire Chief
Tell us about where you were and what you were doing when you first heard about the 9-11 attacks.
“I was actually on my way in to work at the St. Louis Park Fire Department and they were talking about it on the radio. As soon as I got into the office, we turned on the TVs and started watching. When the second plane hit, I knew that it was not a random event.
Can you describe the feelings you experienced upon hearing of the attacks?
First, I was confused by the banter about how this could have happened, but when the second plane hit I immediately felt like we were under attack.
What was the reaction among firefighting agencies what changes did you have to implement immediately? What were the long-term effects?
Our agency went into “lock-down,” meaning we didn’t leave vehicles unattended and we consolidated our errands. Long-term, this had an impact simply from the standpoint that nothing was “safe” anymore and we started talking about fire vehicles being stolen and used for malicious purposes. These things still resonate today in the safety and security of people doing the job.
How has that day changed firefighting in the community and the state?
I believe this tragedy brought the women and men of the fire service closer, the fire service family became tighter. The sacrifice of the 343 FDNY firefighters that day will never be forgotten because those of us that are here doing the job remember that sacrifice.
When 9/11 rolls around each year, what do you feel when looking back on that day?
I vividly remember the day and the anniversaries since. I have taken to doing my own memorial stair climb (110 stories with 343 repetitions of different exercises) to pay homage to those that lost their lives in 2001 and those that have since succumbed to illness from digging through the debris. This year we will wear special T-shirts all month as a tribute in the Richfield Fire Department. It is hard to express the impact that this day had on me personally and professionally. Personally, my daughter was just four months old and I had to wrestle with my own mortality being a new father. No one wants to die doing the job of firefighting, but the 343 who raced up the towers saved countless lives. Every firefighter I know would have done the same. The professional growth that came from that event was to make sure that I do everything I can to meet the expectations of the public and if I need to put my life on the line, I hope I can be as heroic as those 343.
Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez
Where you were and what you were doing when you first heard about the 9/11 attacks?
I was in the middle of chemistry class when a teacher interrupted the lesson to tell my teacher to turn the TV on. At first we couldn’t comprehend what was happening and were trying to figure out if what we saw on TV was really happening or not. I still remember the silence and mood that moment as all eyes were all glued to the TV in complete disbelief.
Can you describe the feelings you experienced?
My heart dropped. I remember my very first feeling was disbelief and thinking it could have possibly been a horrible prank someone or some group was airing on TV. Our entire country stopped and watched as the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon burned on national TV. I remember being scared and wondering if it would be the first of many more attacks to come, or the beginning of a war on the U.S. It’s hard to fully describe the feeling that day, but it was bone chilling.
As the current mayor of Richfield, what changes in city government do you see today that were implemented because of 9/11?
According to the City of Richfield’s Police Chief Henthorne, Fire Chief Dobesh and Public Health Administrator Anderson, several changes within local government were made as a direct response to the 9/11 attacks. Local government immediately became much more aware of potential threats, took inventory of and strengthened their relationships with other jurisdictions across state and federal agencies in preparation for any potential future incidents. This included threat assessments of critical infrastructures and response plans along with intelligence sharing by all our city partners at every level. From a public health/emergency preparedness perspective, as we work to strengthen public health in the 21st century, we’re much more cognizant of the varying types of threats now and we’ve shifted to exercising a range of scenarios that are much different than what was being exercised 20 years ago. Additionally, COVID has challenged public health to the nth degree but it’s allowed local government to see what’s possible and should we find ourselves impacted by a future event, we are confident that our public health professionals will be ready, again.
How has that day changed governance over the past two decades?
As a direct result of 9/11, governing in the United States was completely altered. 9/11 became the impetus for the “War on Terror.” Twenty years later, the economic and human cost has been devastating with trillions of dollars spent and hundreds of thousands of lives lost. We can all remember how air travel and airport security was radically transformed after 9/11. Unfortunately, we also saw a huge increase in anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant sentiment and hate crimes. The 9/11 attacks and all the actions that took place in response across our country are still felt today. While many changes were made to make all levels of government safer, we have never been the same as a nation. We continue to fight an endless war on terror with threats quickly changing and new groups and types of terrorism emerging.
When 9/11 rolls around each year, what do you feel when looking back on that day?
Every 9/11, I take time to reflect on the thousands of people directly impacted, including over 2,000 lives lost and the frontline heroes who responded to the attacks such as police officers, firefighters, paramedics, service members, emergency medical workers and everyone else who spent countless hours rescuing victims and responding to the aftermath. A deep sense of gratitude for everyone who played a role in responding comes over me. Of course, I can’t help but still feel grief when I think about all the loved ones lost during 9/11, but the strongest feeling I have every year is sincere gratitude for the everyday heroes involved in responding that day. 9/11 is a time for our entire nation to reflect on the countless people who keep us safe and protected. We should constantly be asking ourselves if we’re each doing our part to serve our community and reflect on if we ourselves are going out of our way to make sure we thank our service men and women and the frontline public servants who not only responded to 9/11 but continuously sacrifice their own health and safety everyday when they clock in as frontline workers, fire, police, emergency responders and healthcare workers. Those public servants who take care of our communities around the clock are nothing short of heroes and we as community can never do enough to make sure we show our appreciation and take action ourselves to serve our community for the greater good.
