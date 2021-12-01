Crews will soon be working through the challenges brought by winter
Nearly six months since ground was broken, Richfield’s 77th Street Underpass project is on schedule as work crews anticipate winter’s challenges.
The project, conceived in the early 1990s but not fully approved and funded until this past year, began in July.
Most of the work completed thus far on the project, which is expected to take two years, has been underground infrastructure – the laying of sewer and stormwater piping.
“One of the tough parts of this project is a lot of the work takes weeks and weeks to do,” said Olivia Wycklendt, project manager.
For those who may be keeping score on this one, Wycklendt said the city’s “Sweet Streets” web page includes regular updates, but that for many of the early entries on the page, “grading” has been prominent.
“So if you’ve seen any of the previous updates you would have noticed we’ve been grading a lot on the site,” she said.
That’s to be expected, Richfield City Engineer Joe Powers said.
But that’s not all that’s being done along the construction route.
“Along 77th Street in the project area ... and along the east side of Washington Park, we’re either rehabilitating or replacing almost all of the water main, sanitary, and storm sewer infrastructure,” Powers said. “A lot of that work has been going on the first two months.”
Another prominent feature taking shape in the construction zone has been “a bridge that will allow 77th Street to go under the ramp which connects southbound Highway 77 to westbound Interstate 494,” Wycklendt said. The abutments for that structure are beginning to take shape.
Wycklendt added that as the sanitary and storm water infrastructure is placed in the ground, there will be underground utility work that will be set.
No supply issues
Addressing the supply-chain issues that are affecting aspects of commerce globally, Wycklendt and Powers said that so far, the contractor has been proactive in making sure supplies and equipment have been ordered well in advance.
“We know that when it comes to ordering supplies ... we’ve definitely had to do it punctually,” Wycklendt said. “I would say the contractor has been on top of that stuff. I haven’t heard of any issues,” she added.
Powers agreed. “I don’t think we’re anticipating any issues coming up – we’re planning far enough in advance. We’re staying on track and expect to stay on track for the remainder of the project,” he said.
Communications
Providing local residents with the means to reach out for timely information about the project is crucial, both Powers and Wycklendt said.
“We’ve been trying to communicate to the residents close to the project,” Powers said.
With the availability of an email address and a phone hotline number, Wycklendt said concerns from residents have been addressed and city staff will always be available to talk to residents.
Next spring will bring some road closures and parking restrictions, and city staff will schedule neighborhood meetings to meet with area residents and the explain what is being planned at that time.
“We don’t want to blindside anyone, so we try to be on top of that kind of communications,” Wycklendt said.
“Overall, we have had really good feedback from the neighbors and they’ve been very good to work with,” she added.
Winter
To this point, weather has not been a factor for crews, even as December approaches.
Wycklendt said there may be have been a stretch of days this fall where heavy rains caused muddy conditions, but that really didn’t slow down the progress on the project.
Winter weather is around the corner and there will be challenges for crews, but both Wycklendt and Powers said the “slowdown” during the cold and snowy months is built into the schedule.
“The elements are the toughest thing to deal with, especially when you start working with frozen ground,” Wycklendt said. “It’s a lot harder to dig up dirt if it’s rock solid.”
That being said, Wycklendt said the crews know which jobs are best done in winter. The progress may not be as dramatic and noticeable, but crews will be active, she noted.
“When it comes to construction, there is the idea that winter does slow things down a little bit. When it comes to certain types of construction, such as grading, they are going to see some weeks when they are going to be moving dirt around like crazy. And then there are other weeks (in winter) when maybe progress isn’t as visible. But they are still working on other things such as the utilities,” Wycklendt said.
Powers expanded on that thought: “The contractor plans their schedules to deal with the winter weather. They know they are going to have some cold days and weeks in there when they aren’t going to get as much done – so that’s all worked into their plans and schedule. Ideally, we don’t see it having a significant impact on the schedule and then things pick up full-steam in the spring.”
Both Wycklendt and Powers understand there is still much construction left on this project, but they also agree that a couple more years is a short time in comparison to how long it took for the project to be approved and funded.
“We’re really excited to see some of the things coming to fruition with this project,” Powers said. “It’s been 30 years in the making when the underpass was first envisioned in the early1990s. There has been a lot of work that has gone into this project and we’re really excited to get the regional connectivity for Richfield residents with the connection to the airport and better access to Bloomington and the Mall of America to 494.”
