In an effort to upgrade the pavement surface, replace sidewalks that are deteriorating, and updating an aging underground utility system, reconstruction of 65th Street from Nicollet Avenue to the intersection of 66th Street and Rae Drive is being planned.
As part of that process, the city is hosting a project open house, rescheduled to Thursday, May 26.
The open house will be held at the Richfield Municipal Center in the Bartholomew room. There will still be two sessions offered: noon to 2 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Interested residents are asked to stop in to talk with project staff and learn more about the project.
The city’s website states, “The project goals for the 65th Street Reconstruction are adapted from the City’s Pedestrian Master Plan, Safe Routes to School Comprehensive Plan and the Richfield 2040 Comprehensive Plan Transportation Chapter.”
The project will also follow these guiding principles:
• Provide connectivity across the city
• Improve the local economy
• Provide a design for people
• Retain the community character and identity
• Provide for sustainable solutions
• Promote healthy and active lifestyles
The city website says the project will “address a long-time flooding issue in the area of 65th Street and the HUB shopping center. Currently, this area is served by undersized storm infrastructure that is unable to adequately handle the more frequent, high intensity storms that have become more common. The design solution will apply a regional approach to alleviate the flooding commonly experienced along 65th Street, 66th Street, and the surrounding area.”
This project, expected to take two years, will begin in June.
