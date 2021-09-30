A birthday celebration of 50 years at Wood Lake Nature Center will be held noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2.
Admission is free.
There will be music, entertainers, naturalist-led hikes, history displays, and a memory wall.
Local partners will be on-site to share their connection to Wood Lake. The Friends of Wood Lake will be holding a silent auction and will also have 50th anniversary items available for purchase. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and cake will be provided for all.
The scheduled activities at the amphitheater will include:
• 1:20 p.m. - 50th Welcome
• 1:30-1:45 p.m. - Read-A-Story Theater
• 2:15-2:30 p.m.: Read-A-Story Theater
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Kid Power with Rachel Kroog
• 4-4:30 p.m.: Folk music by Denis Hahn
Ongoing activities around the park throughout the afternoon will include:
• Raptor demonstration
• Apple cidering
• Shelter building
• Nature arts and crafts
• Live animals
• Wood Lake history hike
• Youniverse Foodie waffle truck
• Free pizza and cake
