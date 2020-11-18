After announcing the coming implementation of full-time distance learning for grades 6-12 two weeks ago, the Richfield School District expanded on those plans last week when it announced that children in grades pre-k through 5 will also soon be learning remotely on a full-time basis.
In light of increasing COVID-19 cases in the region, Friday, Nov. 20., will mark the last day of in-person learning in Richfield Schools for the time being, Superintendent Steven Unowsky wrote in a Nov. 10 announcement.
In the most recent weekly report from the Minnesota Department of Health, the 14-day COVID-19 case rate in Hennepin County was 51, just above the threshold established by MDH that would allow for hybrid learning in elementary schools. Unowsky noted that county case rates per 10,000 people would need to fall between 30 and 50 to re-open elementary schools for hybrid learning. For grades 6-12 to return to hybrid learning, the number of cases per 10,000 people would have to stand between 20 and 30.
Unowsky called the transition from hybrid to full-time remote learning “something we have prepared for all summer.”
He noted that with COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, the school district must play its role in slowing the spread of the disease. “This means, we also need to do our part by moving to distance learning until the case rates drop again,” Unowsky wrote.
Students and families can expect to remain in distance mode for some time. The crisis, “with the current trend in infections, is not likely to end anytime soon,” Unowsky wrote.
He acknowledged that the crisis can especially pose a hardship for students in the dual language program, those receiving special education services, families who don’t speak English at home, and those without adequate technology at home. The district was planning to send out additional information on special resources this week.
Links to information on district resources can be found at tinyurl.com/y6ybnlus.
