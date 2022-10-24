A FAIR School-Crystal educator has been fired as he faces two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Matthew Bertsch, 28, of Richfield, had his teaching contract terminated by the Robbinsdale School Board at the board’s Oct. 17 meeting. Bertsch was arrested Aug. 30 at FAIR School, Crystal, for allegedly assaulting two juvenile victims more than 100 times over a period of more than six years at a Bloomington address dating back to 2012.
At the time of his arrest, Bertsch was at the magnet middle school preparing for the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year in his role as a physical education teacher.
Due to the redacted nature of the criminal complaint, it is unknown how the victims came to know Bertsch. The initial report against Bertsch was filed Aug. 3, and the incidents for one victim allegedly began in 2012 and in 2013 for the other. According to the complaint, at the time of the first assault, the victims were 11 and 10 years old, and Bertsch was 18.
Assaults including Bertsch exposing his genitals to the victims, removing the victims’ pants and touching their genitals, and showing the victims sexual recorded video and photos of himself.
The complaint also details one victim’s allegation that Bertsch gave the two victims alcohol when they were underage and convinced them to take their clothes off.
Charges against Bertsch include second-degree criminal sexual conduct and using minors in a sexual performance/pornographic work. Bertsch has a hearing scheduled Nov. 3.
If convicted, Bertsch faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $35,000 for each charge. If convicted of using minors in a sexual performance or pornographic work, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
Police say Bertsch had been a licensed teacher since 2019 and was a probationary teacher at District 281 beginning in September 2021. He was moved from Plymouth Middle School to FAIR School prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year.
A spokesperson for the school district said after his Aug. 30 arrest, Bertsch was placed on an unpaid administrative leave and did not return to work in any capacity until his termination.
The school board resolution detailed that Bertsch was notified of his pending termination via a letter delivered to his Richfield address Sept. 22, and was given the option to request a hearing. Bertsch did not request a hearing.
“Due to Mr. Bertsch being unable to be present for work, no response to multiple notifications regarding his employment status, and the conditions of his bail stating he cannot be near those under the age of 18, Robbinsdale Area Schools finds him unemployable at this time and he was terminated,” the district spokesperson wrote to the Sun Post.
