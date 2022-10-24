A FAIR School-Crystal educator has been fired as he faces two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Matthew Bertsch, 28, of Richfield, had his teaching contract terminated by the Robbinsdale School Board at the board’s Oct. 17 meeting. Bertsch was arrested Aug. 30 at FAIR School, Crystal, for allegedly assaulting two juvenile victims more than 100 times over a period of more than six years at a Bloomington address dating back to 2012.

At the time of his arrest, Bertsch was at the magnet middle school preparing for the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year in his role as a physical education teacher.

