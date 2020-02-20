After seeing their plans for the corner of 70th Street and France Avenue rejected last summer, developers of a mixed-use project had greater success the second time around.
New plans for the 5.7-acre parcel – currently home to a U.S. Bank branch and office space – include a 14-story, 225-unit market-rate residential tower; a separate building with 90 units of subsidized affordable housing, two commercial buildings and a new U.S. Bank branch. While the mix of uses is similar to those proposed by Ryan Companies last summer, other aspects of the project had been revamped when presented to the Edina City Council Feb. 4 for preliminary review.
Ryan Companies responded to last year’s critiques by bolstering the project’s public aspects, reducing surface parking by 50%, setting the buildings further away from France Avenue and making them taller, among other adjustments including building orientation.
The challenge in creating the new plan, Ryan representative Carl Runck explained, was to “bridge” the city’s long-term vision and current market realities.
On the whole, the council was significantly more receptive to the revised plans. The developer “came back with some really intriguing ideas here,” Councilmember Mike Fischer said. “ … In terms of the organization of the site, I think it’s a big improvement. You’ve got buildings in all the right places.”
Added Mayor Jim Hovland, “I think you’ve just done a remarkable job moving from that plan.” Hovland was among those who were glad to see the plans for the market-rate residential building call for concrete instead of a wood frame.
“We think there’s an unmet demand for that,” Runck said.
It will mean higher rent than a wood-frame building, but it will last longer, he explained. “We think this building is a 100-year building that deserves to be at this location,” Runck said.
As for the ground level, 66% of the property will be publicly accessible, he added.
The property would also feature parking that could be used for other destinations in the area, such as the Galleria across the street. Plans call for a mix of above- and below-ground parking.
While the plans received overall positive reviews, they did contain aspects that still left council members unsatisfied. Fischer said he is “not super excited” about a drive-thru planned for one of the commercial buildings, making for two such features in the project – the other is for the bank building.
But the market dictates that motor vehicles still need to be accommodated, Runck argued. “This is becoming more walkable, but for us to execute on this project today, there has to be enough parking. Autos have to traverse the site. It can’t be auto-free today to work,” he said.
Councilmember Ron Anderson was sympathetic to that point. “Especially west of France, we still remain a single-family community, and with a lot of automobile traffic,” Anderson said.
A second drive-thru on the property, though, would undermine the community’s redevelopment vision, Councilmember Kevin Staunton said. “Adding another drive-thru doesn’t make sense to me when we’re trying to move to a pedestrian-friendly experience,” Staunton said.
Overall, though, the plans represent “an exciting step in the right direction,” he added.
Another point of criticism came from Councilmember Mary Brindle, who took issue with the affordable housing building being separate from the market-rate housing. “We’ve tried very hard not to have that,” she said, alluding to concerns over class divisions.
It was necessary to separate the housing types due to financing factors found when both kinds of pricing are in the same building, Runck responded.
And anyway, the 90 units provided in the second building far surpass the city’s requirements for the ratio of market-rate versus affordable units in a given project, he noted.
Considering that some of the units would consist of two to three bedrooms and attract families, Anderson said the property needs a playground that is as-yet not featured in the plans. “The kids should be taken care of,” he said.
The developer plans to present fully developed architectural plans this spring.
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
