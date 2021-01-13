A developer is proposing a new residential-office project that would put more than 200 units next to Edina City Hall.
The project, proposed by Reuter Walton in partnership with BKV Group, includes plans for a seven-story apartment building and a four-story office building at a site that currently houses a Perkins restaurant. But due to part of the site being referenced in the city’s Grandview transportation plan for a desired roadway, the development team is also proposing an alternative plan to accommodate this instead of placing an office building at that spot.
“The project is being designed to create a positive impact for the community through the redevelopment of the site to a high quality visual, pedestrian, resident, employee, and patron experience,” the development team said in its memo to the city.
The 2.08-acre site, located at 4917 Eden Avenue, is currently zoned for planned commercial. Due to desired adjustments deviating from city code, the development team is pursuing a planned unit development, or PUD, rezoning.
If the first option is pursued, with no roadway, plans include an apartment building with 208 units, an office building encompassing 52,000 square feet and 353 parking spaces to be used for both buildings. In either option, the development proposes an art plaza, two levels of below-grade parking, walk-up units and a roof with garden boxes for residents.
According to city planning documents, city staff show preference for the alternative plan with only the residential building and no office space, citing concerns with the density, which has a floor-area-ratio, or FAR, of 3.0. This is “very high” for Edina, the planning documents stated.
The alternative option, which would have a FAR of 2.4, is still high, but would generate less traffic due to being residential only, according to the documents. The newly approved development plan at the U.S. Bank site, located at 70th Street and France Avenue, has a FAR of 2.1.
The new roadway proposed with the alternative option for the Perkins site could help justify a PUD rezoning, city staff said.
The desired roadway, as described in the 2016 Grandview Transportation Plan, is supposed to support a new exit ramp off Highway 100 and a frontage road.
The Planning Commission will be discussing the site Jan. 13. According to the developer’s memo, the development team is presenting the plans ahead of neighborhood engagement to gain clear direction on which option – with or without the office building – should be pursued.
Prior to a site acquisition deadline in August, the development team intends to return to the city with preliminary and final development plans and ask for the site to be rezoned to PUD, the development team’s memo states.
This story will be updated after the Jan. 13 Planning Commission meeting takes place.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.