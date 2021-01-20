City of Edina Recreation Supervisor Nicole Gorman was recently recognized for her accomplishments in the parks and recreation field, earning the Dorothea Nelson Award from the Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association.
The Dorothea Nelson Award recognizes a female member of the Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association with at least 10 years of professional experience and who has made a significant impact in the parks and recreation industry.
Gorman has been drawn to parks and recreation from the beginning of her career, according to a city press release. As a student, she worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor. In 2002, she began working in the field of aging adults and in 2006 she landed her first full-time recreation job at the city of Minnetonka. She joined the city of Edina in 2016 and continues to serve the Edina community with her 15-plus years of experience in the field.
“I am honored to receive this prestigious award and grateful to join the Dorothea Nelson club of recipients,” Gorman said. “Receiving this award is a true testament to those who have mentored me in my career. I appreciate the recognition for the work I have done and continue to do within the field of parks and recreation.”
As a recreation supervisor for the Edina Senior Center, Gorman supervises active aging and senior programs, special events, partnerships, community engagement and facility management. She also assists the Parks & Recreation Department with special events and other community programs.
Those around Gorman can see her passion for enhancing the lives of Edina residents.
“Nicole brings a great sense of passion, creativity and energy to the programs, events and residents she works with,” said Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Tracy Petersen. “She has a gift for collaborating within the communities in which she has worked to provide quality and meaningful recreation opportunities for all ages.”
Gorman wanted a career that did not feel like a job and would be something she would enjoy doing every day. “I grew up spending a lot of time with my maternal grandmother and from that I found myself drawn toward finding a way to connect and serve that demographic,” she said.
Gorman has been an active Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association member throughout her career, which has included service as annual conference co-chair, president of the Minnesota Association of Senior Services, treasurer of the Minnesota Recreation and Park Foundation, and a facilitator of numerous workshops and seminars.
The Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association will honor Gorman at its Professional Awards Ceremony in October.
For more information about the awards, visit mnrpa.org/awards. Visit edinaparks.com to get involved in Edina parks and recreation activities.
