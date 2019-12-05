An Edina resident took to the lectern at Edina City Hall last month to draw attention to racist graffiti that had been recently found in Pamela Park.
The vandalism, in the form of the N-word painted on a tree, was the latest in a string of racist graffiti reported in Edina dating back to fall 2018.
“We are all human beings that are being labeled the N-word,” Janet Kitui reminded the Edina City Council during the public comment period of the Nov. 19 meeting.
The Edina Crime Prevention Fund had issued four $1,000 rewards for graffiti that was found over last summer. Then, the first weekend of November, a Swastika was found written in chalk on a shed at Concord Elementary.
Kitui noted the most recent hate message was discovered Nov. 17. Jessi Kingston, who co-chaired the Edina Race and Equity Task Force, told the Sun Current she stumbled across the graffiti while walking in Pamela Park, which is across the street from her home.
Kingston said she called the police, and an officer covered the word up. Painted on nearby trees were images including upside-down crosses, a pentagon and the numbers, “666,” Kingston recalled.
She had previously noted that swastikas had appeared on trees in Pamela Park in December 2018. Also in Pamela Park, a racist message was scrawled in chalk outside on the pavement outside a bathroom late last August.
“From what I’m sensing, instead of it going down, it just seems to be ratcheting up,” Kitui said of the hate messages.
Mayor Jim Hovland lamented the continued appearance of racist language and symbolism in his city. “It’s a little discouraging to see this stuff that you never thought you’d see again in your lifetime surface again,” Hovland said. “ … It just seems behavior like this, for some people, is now deemed permissible.”
Although Kitui speculated that Kingston, a Jewish woman of color, was targeted in the Pamela Park incidents, Kingston dismissed that notion, since the graffiti wasn’t located immediately adjacent to her property.
“I don’t feel threatened, but I am really concerned that this continues to occur where I live,” Kingston said. “ … It’s just very difficult to walk around that park and not be on edge that you’re going to come across it.”
Also among the graffiti most recently discovered at Pamela Park were what appeared to be surnames, Kingston noted. “I don’t know if it’s actually targeted at some people,” she said.
The rewards issued for the summer cases of racist graffiti were deactivated Oct. 9, according to Edina Communications Director Jennifer Bennerotte. There will be no reward issued for the most recent incident in Pamela Park, according to Crime Analyst Joel Bonstrom.
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.