Edina Community Health Administrator Jeff Brown and Nick Kelley of Bloomington Public Health updated the Edina City Council on the COVID-19 pandemic last week.
At the March 2 council meeting, the two health officials filled the city in on COVID-19 case rates in the community, the status of the vaccine and ways they’re working to address inequities in vaccine access. According to data they provided to the council, case rates in Edina have been decreasing since November and as of last week, 4,304 vaccinations have been administered through Bloomington Public Health, which serves Edina, Bloomington and Richfield.
Brown presented a series of graphs showing the prevalence of the virus over time by looking at various factors, such as the likely source of exposure and number of cases by age and race. Cases in Edina traced to community spread or unknown
sources now comprise the majority of positive tests, he explained. This contrasts with findings from the beginning of the pandemic, when the majority of cases traced back to congregate living facilities or travel. The amount of testing plays a role in these numbers, Brown said.
Additionally, the 70-plus age group represents one of the smallest shares of total cases, which could not be said around April of last year, when about 80% of COVID-19 cases were in that age group.
Per 1,000 people who are Black non-Hispanic, the cumulative number of cases is 150. For white non-Hispanic residents, the number of cases per 1,000 is 60. The count for BIPOC – Black, Indigenous, People of Color – residents in general is slightly less than 100 cases per 1,000.
The percent of cases among youth has largely followed the same pattern as the general population in terms of rises and falls. Cases among those ages 11-18 have been generally higher than those ages 5-10 over the course of the pandemic.
Vaccine update
Kelley said Bloomington Public Health has been able to operate 28 clinics for vaccinations across the three cities it serves. All of the 4,304 people that have so far received a vaccine through the public health authority have a job in healthcare, Kelley said. Bloomington Public Health receives about 1,000 vaccines every week, and so far has been 100% successful in administering those vaccines within the standard 72 hours, Kelley said. Mayor Jim Hovland said this was “very commendable.”
Bloomington Public Health is beginning to focus its vaccinations on those who work in schools or childcare, and soon, adults 65 and older.
Kelley said the agency is looking to address racial and ethnic disparities, especially in vaccine distribution, by working with parties who have access to people in certain racial and ethnic groups. He mentioned that many residents in those groups are not yet 65. Kelley said he’s planning to have those connections already in place when those residents become eligible.
Councilmember James Pierce said it’s important for the city to not only accept data on the disparities, but to take action on it. “It is really incumbent upon us to not let statistics like this become desensitized,” he said.
In addition to addressing these disparities, Kelley noted Bloomington Public Health’s intent to go to certain areas in the community to reach adults who may not be able to go to a vaccination site because of mobility issues. Brown echoed this sentiment by noting the city’s role in making it a priority to “find those that are falling through the cracks.”
