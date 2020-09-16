The Nine Mile Creek Watershed District is advising the public to have no contact with the water in Arrowhead Lake.
Water monitoring recently conducted at Arrowhead Lake by the Watershed District indicated the potential for high concentrations of blue-green algae. High levels of blue-green algae are a concern because this type of algae can produce algal toxins, which can pose a health threat for pets and people when concentrations become high enough.
The Watershed District will be evaluating samples from the lake to determine the type and number of blue-green algae. Until results are available, the agency is urging people and pets to stay out of the water. The Watershed District will release updated information on blue-green algae levels when it is available.
Now is the time of year where blue-green algae blooms start to appear throughout the metro area. The Watershed District advises, “When in doubt, best keep out.” The agency is on the look-out for suspected blue-green algae blooms in the lakes as part of its yearly monitoring program. If anyone suspects a blue-green algae bloom, they can email pictures of the suspected bloom to algae.mpca@state.mn.us.
For more information on harmful algae blooms, call the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency at 651-757-2822 or 800-657-3864. In addition, report human health effects to the Minnesota Department of Health Foodborne and Waterborne Illness Hotline at 1-877-366-3455. For health questions, citizens can contact MDH’s Waterborne Diseases Unit at 651-201-5414 or visit the MDH’s Harmful Algal Bloom web page.
For more information on blue-green algae and harmful algal blooms visit tinyurl.com/y3bmbfuc or tinyurl.com/y4t48wde.
