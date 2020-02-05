The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has prepared an environmental assessment worksheet on a proposal from the city of Edina to replace and upgrade its sanitary sewer system in the Southdale Mall area.
Portions of the current system are at maximum capacity. The proposed project is needed to maintain the current level of service in the project area, which is generally a corridor along York Avenue from West 65th street to Yorktown Park, including Hazelton Road and West 69th Street.
Replacing the current system will create a more efficient network with increased capacity to address anticipated issues from redevelopment in southeastern Edina. No disruption of service is anticipated during construction. The current annual average daily flow in the York Avenue area is just under 4 million gallons per day, and the proposal will increase daily flow to about 5 million gallons per day.
As required by state rules, State agencies use the environmental worksheet to help decide whether a more extensive environmental impact statement is needed. The worksheet describes the project’s potential effects on nearby land uses, bodies of water, groundwater, and wildlife and habitat. It also details air and vehicle emissions, dust, traffic, noise, and odors that the project might produce.
The public may submit written comments on the environmental assessment worksheet until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. The worksheet is available on the MPCA Environmental Review webpage: tinyurl.com/taeost8. For copies of the document or to provide written comments, contact Jenna Ness at 651-757-2276, at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, 520 Lafayette Road N., St. Paul, MN 55155-4194.
