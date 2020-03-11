A new apartment building is being proposed for Edina, and this time, it’s not a luxury high-rise.
Such projects have dominated the current run of redevelopment in Edina, but, presenting at the March 4 Edina City Council meeting, developers had something different in mind.
The six-story, 177-unit apartment building would replace the current office building sitting at the 2.4-acre site, 4701 W. 77th St.
“We felt that this was an underutilized site and could do something that is a little different spin on what’s been built around Southdale,” Tom Lund, of Lund Real Estate Partners, told the council during a preliminary non-binding sketch plan review.
The apartment building would be affordable in the unofficial sense, Lund explained. While it won’t meet the technical definition for affordability used by the city, the complex would be more affordable than the residential buildings that typically have been built in the greater Southdale area of late, according to Lund.
The building would also conform to the city’s requirement that a portion of the units be priced as affordable in accordance with the city’s definition of “affordable housing,” Lund said.
“I think your product mix is unique and will be in demand. It’s so different than what’s being proposed,” Councilmember Ron Anderson said of the pitch to build a collection of one- and two-bedroom units along with “micro” units and studios apartments.
To help achieve the lower rents, the building’s units would be smaller than typical, project architect Pete Keely said.
Plans are still in the preliminary stage, but on the interior of the building, expect “clean, airy, bright, contemporary,” Keely detailed.
The apartment building would be part of an area in transition. It would be near the under-development Fred Richards Park and Pentagon Village, a redevelopment project that is turning a portion of the Pentagon Park office park into a mixed-use destination including office space, retail and restaurant space and hotels.
The proposed apartment project would be the first residential building in the vicinity, aside from Burgundy Place, which is located on West 77th Street just east of Highway 100, Councilmember Mary Brindle pointed out. “This will be groundbreaking,” Brindle said.
A written description of the project by Lund Real Estate stated, “This project will augment the planned and new redevelopment projects that span from France Avenue to Highway 100 along West 76th and 77th such as Pentagon Office Park, the AEON housing project and Pentagon Village.”
One challenge in making that vision a reality is a high water table at the project site.
“Hopefully, we don’t run into a terrible roadblock there,” Lund said of the water table.
To address the water issue, plans call for the first two levels of the building to consist of parking.
Before meeting with the city council, the developers heard a suggestion at an Edina Planning Commission that they consider adding more units to the project. “We could add another level in wood frame construction and keep the affordability,” Keely told the council.
