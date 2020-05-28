When the Edina Federated Women’s Club donated $56,000 this spring, they were reminded of a different era, a time when throwing a party didn’t constitute a public health risk.
The dance floor inside Edina Country Club was shaking under stomping cowboy boots Nov. 16 as the Feds – as they like to call themselves – held the fundraiser, “Boots and Bling: A Wild West Fest.” Doing their best cowboy and cowgirl impressions, the 250-plus partiers made this edition of the annual Feds Fest one of the group’s best-attended gatherings in some time, according to event co-chair JoAnn Stromberg.
The honky-tonk band Trailer Trash performed. There were square dancing lessons. Attendees could tease their friends by putting them behind flimsy bars in a makeshift “jail.” On top of that, the event was a celebration of the club’s 50th year.
“Overall, it was a great success. Everybody was very excited, and it was a fun night,” Stromberg recalled, looking back six months later.
The point of the party, though, was to raise money for a cause – two causes, actually. Proceeds from ticket fees and a silent auction were earmarked for Edina Give and Go, an organization that benefits economically disadvantaged Edina students; and Southside Family
Nurturing Center, which aids pre-kindergartners and their families in Minneapolis’ Phillips neighborhood.
As the Feds collected enough funds to give each organization $28,000, they had no way of knowing that when it came time to dispense the money the following April, they’d be in the middle of a pandemic that has only heightened the need for such assistance.
“It’s just a tough time, and it’s nice that we were able to give sizable contributions to both groups,” Stromberg said.
Prior to the last fall’s Feds Fest, the two organizations were chosen for the direct impact they have on their clients’ lives, said Jill Atkins, the Feds’ philanthropy chair.
With about 100 women in its ranks, the Edina Federated Women’s Club is the local chapter of a national group, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Those who grew up in Edina in the 1970s through 1990s might remember the Santa House that the Feds set up every December, even if they didn’t know the Feds were the ones behind it.
“I think in Edina they’re not as well-known as they should be,” Stromberg said of the group.
In normal times, the Feds get together for social activities such as book discussion, Mahjong and potlucks. But their central mission is raising money for charity, mainly conducted through the Feds Fest parties they throw every year. Except this year.
“As of right now, we probably are not looking at a large Feds Fest this fall,” Atkins lamented. “ … We might have to convert to more virtual-type fundraising for the near future.”
While they hold on to the memory of one of Edina’s last big pre-pandemic parties, they aren’t making any bold proclamations about when the Feds Fest might be back in its true form.
For now, with no one sure how the next several months will unfold, all they can do is hope to throw another party, as Stromberg put it, “sometime in the future.”
