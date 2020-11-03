With 19 out of 20 precincts reported, Edina City Council candidates Carolyn Jackson and James Pierce are leading the race. Mayor Jim Hovland, who is running unopposed, is also expected to seal a victory.
The two open seats are currently held by Council members Mary Brindle and Mike Fischer. Neither sought re-election. Brindle has served on the City Council since 2009, and Fischer for one term, as he was elected in 2016.
Trailing behind the current frontrunners are candidates Rhonda Bland and Joshua Ahlberg.
Jackson, an attorney who has lived in the city since 2000, has served in several leadership positions in Edina. This includes being chair of the city’s Energy and Environment Commission and vice president of the Edina Community Foundation. In addition, Jackson helped to write the 2018 Comprehensive Plan.
Jackson ran into some controversy when, at a League of Women Voters Edina forum, she swore on screen after having sound difficulties. She later said it was a mistake and that she would not have willingly used profanity in a public forum.
Pierce, who helped lead the city’s Race and Equity Task Force years ago, has also served in board member roles in the community. This includes currently with Cargill Foundation, and in the past with MEDA. Pierce had advocated for ensuring all voices be heard and in making housing available for people at all stages of life.
Pierce was recently questioned at an Edina High School candidate forum about his use of ActBlue, a nonprofit technology organization that helps left-leaning candidates raise money, while running in a nonpartisan race. Pierce said it was the best platform to use to receive donations and that he welcomed support from all political parties.
This would be Hovland’s fifth term.
