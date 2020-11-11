Candidates James Pierce and Carolyn Jackson were elected to the Edina City Council during the Nov. 3 general election. The five-person City Council, which saw a total of seven candidates vying to fill two open seats, may now also feature the city’s first non-white elected official.
Mayor Jim Hovland, who ran unopposed, also retained his seat. This will be Hovland’s fifth term as mayor.
Pierce received the most votes with 12,481 votes, which was 23.69% of the total. Jackson received 10,858 votes, which was 20.61%. This year, according to the city, the turnout was about 90% of registered voters in Edina. About 75% of those ballots were absentee or early votes.
The two open seats are currently held by councilmembers Mary Brindle and Mike Fischer, both of whom did not seek reelection. Brindle has served on the City Council since 2009, and Fischer for one term, as he was elected in 2016.
The two new councilmembers will take over their positions in the beginning of next year.
“Just knowing that so many people think that I can make a difference is very humbling. It makes me just get more and more excited about the prospect of serving Edina and engaging even more in the community,” Pierce said.
Jackson said a drive to move Edina forward characterized both her and Pierce’s campaigns.
“The voters sent a very clear message in this election, that they want to look forward. And I think forward is the right word,” she said. “Together, we can build a bright future for our city.”
Jackson, who has lived in the city since 2000, has served in various leadership positions in Edina. This includes being chair of the city’s Energy and Environment Commission and vice president of the Edina Community Foundation. Jackson also helped write the 2018 Comprehensive Plan.
Pierce, who helped lead the city’s Race and Equity Task Force years ago, has also served in board member roles in the community. This includes his current role with the Cargill Foundation, and in the past with Metropolitan Economic Development Association.
Pierce may also be the city’s first non-white councilmember, as he is African-American. Hovland mentioned at a recent City Council meeting that B.C. Yancey, who was a prominent Black resident who helped form the city, may have also served on an 1800’s-version of the City Council.
But, in the modern sense of the city, Pierce is the first African-American Edina councilmember.
“It’s good to have more representation,” he said. “You make better decisions for everyone when you have more perspectives at the table. And so, I am hoping that I can lend a different voice (and) maybe amplify a voice in the community that has not been amplified before.”
The other candidates who ran include Rhonda Bland, Ukasha Dakane, Joshua Ahlberg, Janet Kitui and Parinaz Kassemi.
Goals for the City Council
Both Pierce and Jackson said the city still has challenges it has to overcome, but that they look forward to tackling them.
“The city has a lot of complex challenges ahead of us. And I am just here to get in there and start to figure out how I can help solve some of those problems,” Pierce said.
To Pierce, the way to solve these problems is to take gradual steps toward a broader change coalition – bringing together the ideas of all residents with open communication and listening to multiple perspectives.
The issues he is most focused on now include spurring affordable housing, finding the right balance for new development, ensuring housing for those in all stages of life and making sure Edina is a welcoming place for all, especially when it comes to diversity.
Jackson said positivity is important in implementing change.
Her priorities include addressing climate change, such as through a climate action plan; better communication between the city and residents; and continuing racial equity efforts.
“This is a fantastic city. It’s not perfect by any stretch of the imagination. But let’s look at this positively, and what we can do together and how we can work together to address challenges and to celebrate what we have and build on that,” she said.
Comments from the current City Council
At a recent City Council meeting, councilmembers also chimed in on the election.
“It was really so comforting to … know that, as an outgoing councilmember, that any one of those candidates would have done a terrific job,” Fischer said. “I do congratulate James Pierce and Carolyn Jackson; I think they’ll do a fantastic job.”
Councilmember Kevin Staunton also said he wanted to thank the other five candidates for running for the positions, too.
“This is what makes our system work. … It’s not an easy task to put yourself out there,” he said. “They all did so with real grace and for all the right reasons.”
Brindle added, “We had a slate of good people.”
Election results are unofficial until the city's canvass is held on Nov. 13.
