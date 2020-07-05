In lieu of the large traditional Fourth of July parade that had to be skipped this year due to COVID-19, neighborhoods across Edina staged smaller kids' parades to celebrate Independence Day. Encouraged by an Edina Fourth of July Committee that distributed parade kits for the occasion, those who weren't at their cabins this weekend took to their neighborhood streets for a summertime celebration that took a new form this year.
Photos: Neighborhood parades substitute for traditional Fourth of July celebration in Edina
- Andrew Wig
Andrew Wig
Edina Community Editor
