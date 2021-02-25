Edinborough Park's PlayPark has recently reopened after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to adhere to state guidelines, the facility must keep capacity at a reduced level, which means those who wish to play must reserve a spot. Rules state that children ages five or older must wear a mask and only one child is allowed in the bounce house at a time.
