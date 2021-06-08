EHS graduation 2021

Annika Diasabeygunawardena (left), a 2021 Edina High School graduating senior, receives a hug and a diploma cover from her sister, Senali Diasabeygunawardena (right), who is a kindergarten teacher at Highlands Elementary, at the graduation ceremony on June 7. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

Edina High School seniors gathered at the University of Minnesota's Mariucci Arena on June 7 to celebrate their 2021 graduation. The ceremony honored about 650 students who graduated this year. Presentations were given by Superintendent John Schultz, EHS Principal Andy Beaton, faculty member Elizabeth Hillstrom and two students, Esther Effiong and Hank Stechmann. Seniors in concert choir and juniors in concert band also performed. To watch the graduation, go to trimurl.co/v5zbcq.

EHS grad 2021

Matthew Kumar-Montei (left) and Elle Krumenauer (right) sit in the front row of the 2021 Edina High School graduation ceremony. The ceremony lasted about 90 minutes with presentations, music ensembles and the walk of seniors to grab their diploma covers. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
2021 EHS grad

Esther Effiong, a 2021 Edina High School graduate, gives a speech to her classmates at the graduation ceremony on June 7. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
EHS grad 2021

Edina High School graduates of the class of 2021 throw their graduation caps into the air. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
EHS grad 2021

Edina High School 2021 graduates Ella Holm (left) and Olivia Engen (right) wave at the camera live-streaming the graduation ceremony. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
EHS grad 2021

Hank Stechmann, a 2021 Edina High School graduate, gives a speech to his classmates at the graduation ceremony on June 7. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
EHS grad 2021

Seniors in concert choir sing at the 2021 Edina High School graduation ceremony at Mariucci Arena. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

Copyright ©2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments