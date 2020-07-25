The tension was thick on a steamy Saturday afternoon as dueling demonstrations made made direct contact in Bloomington.
The two gatherings – the “Bloomington March for Justice” and the “Back the Blue Rally” – assembled at 2 p.m. today, spaced about a mile apart before the marchers made their way from Bloomington Kennedy High School to Bloomington Civic Plaza, where the smaller group of vocal police backers had assembled.
The demonstrators demanding racial justice and fundamental changes to policing paused for about 20 minutes in front of the municipal facility, which houses Bloomington's police station, as competing chants rang out and face-to-face confrontations flared up amid the scrum.
(Sun Current staff photos by Andrew Wig)
