Janet Gerhauser Carpenter (left), who competed in pairs figure skating at the 1952 Olympic Winter Games in Oslo, sits alongside Edina resident Tammie Klindworth Campbell, who judged pairs figure skating in the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, at the pre-Olympic Games celebration in Edina Jan. 30. Gerhauser Carpenter wore a sweater she bought in Oslo while competing in the games in 1952. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
“More Minnesota Gold,” written by Patrick “Packy” Mader and Joel Rippel, highlights the accomplishments of Minnesota elite athletes. After the program at the pre-Olympic Games celebration event Jan. 30, athletes and Olympians signed purchased books. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Patrick “Packy” Mader speaks during the pre-Olympic Games celebration at Braemar Golf Course. Mader co-wrote a book about Minnesota’s athletes, including several Olympians. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Janet Gerhauser Carpenter (left), who competed in pairs figure skating at the 1952 Olympic Winter Games in Oslo, sits alongside Edina resident Tammie Klindworth Campbell, who judged pairs figure skating in the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, at the pre-Olympic Games celebration in Edina Jan. 30. Gerhauser Carpenter wore a sweater she bought in Oslo while competing in the games in 1952. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
“More Minnesota Gold,” written by Patrick “Packy” Mader and Joel Rippel, highlights the accomplishments of Minnesota elite athletes. After the program at the pre-Olympic Games celebration event Jan. 30, athletes and Olympians signed purchased books. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Patrick “Packy” Mader speaks during the pre-Olympic Games celebration at Braemar Golf Course. Mader co-wrote a book about Minnesota’s athletes, including several Olympians. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Alec Basten, a finalist in the 2020 Olympic Trials for steeplechase, speaks to a crowd at the pre-Olympic Games celebration at Braemar Golf Course. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Dan Chandler, a three-time Olympic wrestler, spoke during the program at an event before the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Olympians, world champions and other elite athletes gathered in Edina Jan. 30 for a pre-Olympic Games celebration at Braemar Golf Course.
The event, hosted by author Patrick “Packy” Mader, included a live program about the athletes as well as a signing of Mader’s 2020 book, “More Minnesota Gold.” The book, written with Joel Rippel, highlights the accomplishments of Minnesota Olympians and world-stage athletes, and is a sequel to Mader’s previous book, “Minnesota Gold,” published in 2015.
The gathering of distinguished athletes came the weekend prior to the start of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, being held in Beijing Feb. 4-20.
Olympians featured at the event included figure skater Janet Gerhauser Carpenter and wrestler Dan Chandler, in addition to other elite athletes, such as runner Emi Trost and steeplechaser Alec Basten.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.