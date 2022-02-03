Olympians, world champions and other elite athletes gathered in Edina Jan. 30 for a pre-Olympic Games celebration at Braemar Golf Course.

The event, hosted by author Patrick “Packy” Mader, included a live program about the athletes as well as a signing of Mader’s 2020 book, “More Minnesota Gold.” The book, written with Joel Rippel, highlights the accomplishments of Minnesota Olympians and world-stage athletes, and is a sequel to Mader’s previous book, “Minnesota Gold,” published in 2015.

The gathering of distinguished athletes came the weekend prior to the start of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, being held in Beijing Feb. 4-20.

Olympians featured at the event included figure skater Janet Gerhauser Carpenter and wrestler Dan Chandler, in addition to other elite athletes, such as runner Emi Trost and steeplechaser Alec Basten.

