Millions of men and women across America celebrated Veterans Day Nov. 11, among them two decorated Edina veterans, Lt. Col. Dan Petrosky and Capt. Greg Moon.
Petrosky, a longtime Edina resident, served 11 years in the United States Army and 17 more years in the Army Reserve. His overseas duty was served during the Vietnam War. He went to Vietnam as a lieutenant and returned after being promoted to captain. Moon, for many years an Edinan and now living his retirement in Mendota, served as a lieutenant in Vietnam and was promoted to captain after his tour.
In observing Veterans Day, Petrosky said, “When you graduate (from officers candidate school), they call you an officer, but that is not when you become an officer. That happens when you feel the weight of those gold bars.”
For Col. Petrosky, the gold bars weighed heavy in Vietnam. He described one incident that defined his influence as a leader worthy of that metal.
“For several days, we had been receiving reports on a Vietcong sniper battalion that was coming toward us,” he recalled. “They were just west of a mountain from us.”
Petrosky took decisive action, calling his contacts for arrange air strikes by two fighter jets. The sniper battalion was never heard from again.
“I was responsible and had I not done that, how many lives would have been lost?” the colonel reflected. “I prayed for the people (enemies) who were killed.”
Petrosky, 76 years old, said, “Military service is a unique career.”
While he was in Vietnam, Petrosky worked with various elements of the military, including the Green Berets and Navy Seals. His year in Vietnam was clearly the most trying time of his military service. “If you ask most veterans who served in Vietnam, ‘Which year of your life do you remember most?’ they will say it was their year in Vietnam. The experience was unique,” he said.
Capt. Moon, 73, agreed with that observation.
“In Vietnam, all 2.7 million of us had (or have) a story to tell,” he said. “I was wounded in action Oct. 13, 1970, less than a month from Veterans Day.”
Moon is one of the lucky ones, a soldier who returned from Vietnam to live a full life – marriage, raising children, being active in his church and playing softball with his buddies. He never misses a chance to thank another veteran for his or her service. He thinks about the U.S. Army every day and salutes the American flag with pride.
“I am extremely proud that I served my time in Vietnam with boots on the ground,” said Moon, who gained admission to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point following his graduation from Minneapolis Roosevelt High School in 1965.
Capt. Moon is a decorated combat veteran who won a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and an Army Commendation for Valor. But the honor he takes the most pride in is his Combat Infantryman Badge.
Affected by agent orange, one reason Moon moved to Mendota from Edina was to be closer to the Veterans Hospital on the southeast side of Minneapolis.
“If you don’t have a Combat Infantryman Badge, that doesn’t mean you weren’t in harm’s way,” Moon said. “A lot of others in Vietnam were at risk. They included the door gunners, helicopter pilots and medical personnel. My job in combat was to direct others, to decide when to fire on the enemy.”
Moon’s most dangerous mission in the war found his 15-man infantry regiment under siege.
“Out of the 15, one was killed and 12 were wounded,” he remembered. “There was mayhem all around, but somehow I was not hit. It was the most dangerous experience of my life.”
When Moon left Vietnam on April 12, 1971, he returned to an America that was largely against the war. It was hardly the hero’s welcome he had anticipated.
More than 35 years after he returned from Vietnam, Capt. Moon finally enjoyed his moment as a Vietnam hero. In ceremonies at Spring Lake Park High School, he received an American flag that was delivered courtesy of U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman.
“I am very proud of my service, and receiving that American flag was an incredible honor,” Moon said.
Lt. Col. Petrosky’s commitment to military service lasted for many years beyond his time in Vietnam.
Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, he became an Army air defense commander in charge of missiles in the Minneapolis-Paul area. His active duty spanned the years 1959 to 1971. In Vietnam, his duties included coordination with the South Korean Tiger Infantry, which was supporting the American effort.
“The South Koreans were feared by the Vietcong,” Petrosky said.
Petrosky still feels that American troops in Vietnam received unfair publicity back home and were not treated as heroes when they returned from the war.
“We saw all of the Haight-Asbury resistance – all the talk of drugs, assaults, child abuse. Of the thousands of troops I spoke with, no one saw anything like that.”
During his time in the reserves, Petrosky was integral in his role as an educator.
He was sent to Fort Bliss in Texas where he earned a graduate degree that led to a successful tenure as a military instructor. Petrosky taught for three years at the Army Command and General Staff College and at several colleges and universities in the Midwest.
After his service was completed, he found civilian success in the computer industry.
“There is no way I could have planned a more interesting career,” Petrosky said.
Veterans Day is the one day of the year that American heroes like Petrosky and Moon are formally honored, but they and hundreds of other Edina veterans are appreciated every day of the year.
