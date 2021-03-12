If a proposal for an affordable housing project gains approval, it would be the first of its kind to be built in the city since the construction of condominiums at Centennial Lakes.
The project, led by City Homes, LLC and DJR Architecture, would place 13 units of owner-occupied affordable housing near Pamela Park.
The development team presented its sketch plan to the city’s Planning Commission and City Council in recent weeks. During these meetings, city officials had some concerns about the plan’s height and proximity to the sidewalk, but nearly all expressed excitement over the affordable-ownership aspect.
“This is a unique chance to put affordably restricted for-sale homes in Edina,” Michael Margulies of Valerian LLC, who is acting as development consultant, said at the Feb. 24 Planning Commission meeting.
The three-story development would be located at 4404 Valley View Road, have units likely ranging from one to two bedrooms and 13 surface parking spaces. Each unit would have an external entry and range in size from 520 to 950 square feet.
The units would likely be affordable for owners who make 60% of the area median income, Dean Dovolis, owner of DJR Architecture, said at the March 2 City Council meeting.
A covenant to ensure affordability would also be in place for at least 20 years, the development team said.
The last time owner-occupied affordable housing was built was likely when construction on condos at Centennial Lakes was completed more than two decades ago, the city confirmed.
This lot was previously part of a multi-site development plan that was approved by the city 2018. That plan, now known as Edina Flats, originally called for a two-story condo building consisting of four units at the site currently under consideration, but was scrapped due to the cost, Dovolis said. The Edina Flats plan has already led to the construction of luxury market-rate condos about a block away on West 60th Street.
Dave Remick, principal with City Homes, said in an email to the Sun Current that the site is in a favorable location due to nearby services. “The site ... offers access to public transportation and major roadways as well as proximity to amenities such as restaurants, the Southdale and Galleria centers, and parks,” he said.
Several variances requested
The project site is uniquely shaped, with one corner of the rectangular parcel cut off by Valley View Road. “It’s difficult to make anything fit here without the need for a variance,” Cary Teague, the city’s community development director, said at the Feb. 24 meeting.
The current proposal includes a three-story, 35-foot-tall building, which would require an amendment to the 2018 Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan guides the site for two stories and 30 feet in height as part of the Valley View/Wooddale Small Area Plan, city staff said at the meetings.
Although the 5-foot height difference may seem small, Councilmember James Pierce said it still could impact the surrounding neighbors, which will be important to consider.
Councilmember Kevin Staunton said he’d like to better address this project’s alignment with the small area plan if it returns in the future for city consideration. “This has been a very important plan,” he said. “It’s fair to say we’ll need a good reason to depart from it.”
The density of this project as part of the Edina Flats development as a whole is 21 units per acre. The comprehensive plan allows up to 30 units per acre at this spot. But if the plan were to be judged on the project’s site alone, the density would exceed 30 units per acre, Teague said.
But basing planning on the lower density ratio is “justifiable” because owner-occupied affordable housing has been difficult to attain in the city and is a goal of the Comprehensive Plan, according to the city staff report.
The setbacks proposed at the site are “tight,” the report also indicated. On the southwest corner of the building, it would sit about 1.8 feet from the public sidewalk along Valley View Road, which was a concern of city officials.
“If we can get a little more space there, that would be great,” said Planning Commission Chair Ian Nemerov.
Other city concerns and comments
Several Planning Commissioners asked why surface parking is planned instead of underground parking. Dovolis responded that in order for the project to remain affordable, certain aspects of design, including surface parking, needed to be incorporated instead of more expensive options.
He added that each underground space would cost $30,000 while each surface parking space would cost $2,000.
Dovolis said the project would include a landscaping plan for the surface parking lot.
Nearly all city officials addressing the project applauded the development team for pursuing owner-occupied affordable housing at the site.
“Your concept is great. The ability to create affordable-ownership options is spectacular,” Councilmember Ron Anderson said. He noted some concerns about the height, tight setback and lack of plans for a “gateway” concept on the site, which is an element designated in the neighborhood’s small area plan. He said he was not concerned with the surface parking.
Planning Commissioner Sheila Berube said some in the community may think ill of the term, “affordable housing.” But, she said, this type of housing often fills a need for teachers, firefighters and those with similar income. She told the development team that she believes the biggest hurdle they will encounter for this project will be the neighborhood.
Berube also acknowledged that this project is likely to have a high demand despite limited supply. She asked who will determine who gets to access the units. Margulies responded that there is no specific protocol but that the development team plans to work with the city on that question.
Teague noted there will need to be a race and equity element in how the units are marketed.
Dovolis told the Sun Current prior to the City Council meeting that he was encouraged by the positive feedback from the Planning Commissioners. The development team plans to host a neighborhood meeting prior to starting the formal planning process through the city, he said.
He added, “If we can manage to make this work, we’d be looking at other opportunities in Edina to ... repeat the same type of project.”
Remick said the development team is currently in the process of adjusting the proposed project plans in order to incorporate feedback from the city officials.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.