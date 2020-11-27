Our Lady of Grace Men’s Club opened its 19th-annual holiday tree lot last week.
Proceeds from tree lot – which includes a variety of tree types, wreaths, garland and porch pots – go to support outreach for the church’s Men’s Club. In addition to selling trees, the club also is collecting winter clothing and food for donation at the site.
This year, due to COVID-19, patrons can also opt for “grab-and-go,” where a tree can be purchased, bundled and brought out to the car.
“It’s been a standing tradition for families in the Edina community and beyond. And we want to continue that this year. We’re not going to let Coronavirus dampen our Christmas spirit,” said club spokesperson Dick Ward.
All of work at the lot is volunteer, Ward added.
Until Sunday, Dec. 20, the lot will be open 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Types of trees include fraser, balsam, caanan and white pine. Sizes range 5-14 feet.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
