Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way, began offering adult open hockey Sept. 9 after postponing the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adults ages 18 and older will be able to play pick-up hockey from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at the arena. Attendance will be capped at 25 skaters and the program will run on a first-come, first-served basis. Skaters will be required to submit their full name and contact information to purchase a membership card to be reused each time they skate. The cost to skate is $5, and helmets must be worn while on the ice. Goalies skate free.

Skaters should follow the arena’s COVID-19 guidelines, including no locker room or shower access and the requirement that they arrive in their gear. Hockey bags should be left at home or in a vehicle, and skaters must exit the building within 10 minutes of their session ending. For a complete list of guidelines, visit BraemarArena.com.

Visitors to the Arena should also continue to follow public health guidance, stay home when sick and maintain 6 feet of social distance from others when they are not engaging in sport activities.

Based on ice availability, the arena’s schedule may change. Visit the Braemar Arena calendar to stay up-to-date on current dates and times. For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit EdinaMN.gov/Coronavirus or sign up for email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra or text Edina to 57838 to receive text updates.

