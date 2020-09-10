Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way, began offering adult open hockey Sept. 9 after postponing the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adults ages 18 and older will be able to play pick-up hockey from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at the arena. Attendance will be capped at 25 skaters and the program will run on a first-come, first-served basis. Skaters will be required to submit their full name and contact information to purchase a membership card to be reused each time they skate. The cost to skate is $5, and helmets must be worn while on the ice. Goalies skate free.
Skaters should follow the arena’s COVID-19 guidelines, including no locker room or shower access and the requirement that they arrive in their gear. Hockey bags should be left at home or in a vehicle, and skaters must exit the building within 10 minutes of their session ending. For a complete list of guidelines, visit BraemarArena.com.
Visitors to the Arena should also continue to follow public health guidance, stay home when sick and maintain 6 feet of social distance from others when they are not engaging in sport activities.
Based on ice availability, the arena’s schedule may change. Visit the Braemar Arena calendar to stay up-to-date on current dates and times. For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit EdinaMN.gov/Coronavirus or sign up for email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra or text Edina to 57838 to receive text updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.