A long-considered site for redevelopment at 70th and France near the Galleria is now seeing new plans with a new developer.
The 5.7-acre Edina site, which currently houses a U.S. Bank branch and office space, has had multiple projects proposed at the location to no avail. The newest proposal, led by developers Mortenson Company and Orion Investments, LLC, is a change from what was proposed earlier this year by Ryan Companies. Another plan by Ryan Companies a year earlier failed at garnering city and community support.
The newest sketch plans were revealed at a Planning Commission meeting in early September, receiving mostly praise from commissioners with some concerns over its scale and lack of public realm space. Then, the next week, City Council members weighed in with mostly optimism about the project’s potential.
“Mortenson has strong interest in the vitality and appeal of the Edina community, and we believe this location is one of the best suburban live-work locations in the Twin Cities,” Brent Webb, development executive at Mortenson, said in a statement.
New plans include a 6,000-square-foot U.S. Bank building with a drive-thru, which would be the first phase for construction; a 10-story office and retail building encompassing 184,000 square feet; a 23-story residential tower with 254 units and a seven-story affordable housing building with 100 units. Parking proposed on the site totals 1,269 stalls.
“We have a long history in Edina and we are proud to be part of the community,” said Jeffrey Shelman, a representative with U.S. Bank, which owns the site. “Our site at 70th and France presents a unique opportunity for a redevelopment project that still includes a branch location for our customers.”
Several plans over the years
According to city documents, the newest proposal is similar to that of the most recent Ryan Companies proposal, which was brought to the city earlier this year, but with less surface parking and no drive-thru for the retail space. That proposal included plans for a 14-story residential tower.
The Ryan Companies proposal before adjustments, which was presented to the city in 2019, had received critiques on the high amount of surface parking, having buildings too close to France Avenue and other issues. The updated proposal had received positive reviews from City Council members earlier this year. But with this most recent proposal by Mortenson and Orion, Ryan Companies is no longer on the project.
Southdale Design Experience Guidelines
City staff said in the documents that the project mostly follows the Southdale Design Experience Guidelines, which were approved by the city in December 2018. These guidelines provide a framework for approaching growth in the area over time.
“The district’s design experience guidelines are, we think, really good,” Neil Reardon, a senior associate at ESG Architecture & Design, which is designing the project, said at the meeting. “They’re excellent at guiding just the true quality urban design that I think we all want to see in our cities.”
The site includes four different buildings with internal streets, below-grade or screened parking, affordable housing, pedestrian connections, and a mix of land uses, which according to city and developer documents, is in-line with the guidelines.
But other aspects, such as the proposed heights of the 10-story and 23-story buildings, exceed the maximum allowed by the city at this site. To help get the project approved with these variances and to add affordable housing to the site, a planned unit development is being sought.
Community input
At both meetings, planning commissioners and city council members were generally pleased with the development plan.
Commissioner James Bennett said the project falls well into line with the goals of the Southdale Design Experience Guidelines, which could help to lead other development in the area.
“This site is ... (a) catalyst opportunity,” he said. “We haven’t had a true mixed-use proposal and subsequent development come by us yet that has truly hit the intent of all the Southdale guidance. ... This is on the right track.”
Other commissioners also did not see a problem with many aspects of the project like the tall height. Planning Commissioner Kate Agnew said she appreciated that it did not “scream” parking. She added, however, that she would like to see wider sidewalks for pedestrians, even less surface parking spaces and some solar energy use. Councilmember Ron Anderson also expressed support for solar energy, and for it to be incorporated as part of the building plans.
Nora Davis, a member of the Lake Cornelia Neighborhood Association, told the Sun Current she was “kind of taken aback” by the project. Davis cited concerns by both herself and others in the neighborhood, which included worry about flooding from the site, increased traffic, less parking availability and the tall height of the 23-story building.
“It’s a huge development in a small space,” Davis said. “It would kind of loom over the (neighborhood).”
Public realm space is important for neighbors and is important according to the Southdale Design Experience Guidelines – a report that was worked on with many community stakeholders, like area neighbors, Davis said.
“I think (the development plan) needs to go back to the drawing board,” she said.
At the meeting, Commissioner Joann Olsen also cited concerns over what she saw as a lack of human-scaling in the project. Olsen also said she wants more public realm space in the project.
Councilmembers Anderson, Kevin Staunton and Mike Fischer said a key area for the development plan to focus on is providing a good pedestrian experience within the internal streets separating the buildings.
The development will need to return to the city with more concrete plans at a future date. Webb said they hope to begin construction next year.
