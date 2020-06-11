After the killing of George Floyd and the ensuing nationwide eruption of grief and anger, it may be time for Edina to re-engage the city’s Race and Equity Task Force, Mayor Jim Hovland said June 2 as the community tentatively exhaled following a tension-filled weekend.
“There is a desire, I think amongst the people in our community, to have a listening session,” Hovland said during the council meeting as he and other city leaders addressed the Minneapolis Police killing of Floyd and the nationwide discussion about race and policing that it generated.
Currently disbanded after completing its work, the Edina Race and Equity Committee was formed after the 2016 high-profile police stop of Larnie Thomas, a black man who was walking in the street on Xerxes Avenue due to the adjacent sidewalk being under construction. The commission’s completion of a report and recommendations on race and equity in 2018 marked the end of the task force’s work, at least for the time being.
“Folks are mad as hell, and they’re not going to take it anymore,” Councilmember Kevin Staunton said, concluding that the events of 2020 – including a pandemic that knows no borders and unrest over police brutality that has spread far beyond Minneapolis – have shown “there’s no bubble anymore.”
One case in point, Staunton continued, were the five nights’ worth of curfews the council had to approve via a series of emergency meetings.
“We’re getting numb to them,” he said of the emergency actions. “They’re almost routine, and they’re not routine events.”
Staunton centered his comments on empathy for “what it’s like to be a parent of a child who, you have to tell him before he goes out how to make sure he’s safe so he doesn’t have to get killed. I don’t have to do that with my boys.”
With that disparity in mind, he called for urgency on the topic of policing and race. “We’re trying, but we’ve got to try harder, and we’ve got to try faster,” Staunton said.
Even though the chaos in the streets of Minneapolis has subsided, now is not the time to breathe a sigh of relief, Councilmember Mike Fischer said. If the community rests on its laurels in that fashion, “we’re going to be back here, and it’s going to be worse,” Fischer said.
Joining Fischer and Staunton in acknowledging the ripeness of the moment, Hovland observed “a momentum around the death of George Floyd.”
Both Hovland and Fischer recounted attending a demonstration on the France Avenue Bridge over Highway 62 on May 31. Both said it was the first protest they had ever attended.
“It seemed like almost every car that turned off the Crosstown and made a southbound turn on France Avenue was honking. Their horn was honking in recognition for George,” Hovland said.
For Fischer, the signs held by protestors also left an impression, especially the ones that read, “White Silence Equals Violence.” “Our quality of life in Edina will begin to diminish the day we become silent about things that matter,” Fischer said.
Regarding the discussion about how to improve dynamics between police and people of color, “I think we need to be at the forefront on those conversations and those actions,” Fischer said.
Unlike their colleagues, Councilmembers Mary Brindle and Ron Anderson did not use their council comment time to directly address the topic of policing and race relations. Brindle acknowledged the trying times under which the class of 2020 graduated, including the pandemic and the backdrop of unrest. Anderson, for his part, recognized the first responders who stood ready to protect Edina as the protesting and rioting unfolded in the urban core.
Edina Police Chief Dave Nelson weighed in on the killing of Floyd in a written statement issued June 4. “I am confident that I can speak for our entire department that this crushes our souls on a very personal and professional level,” Nelson wrote of Floyd’s death.
For information regarding what the police department is doing to prevent a similar tragedy from happening in Edina, he referred readers to the Race and Equity Work Plan that resulted from the work of the Race & Equity Task Force.
In Edina, “there is significant concern about police conduct with people of color,” noted the report that informed the work plan.
One of the report’s recommendations was that Edina Police collect racial demographic data for all stops and detentions. According to the latest update on the plan’s implementation, the police department is evaluating the feasibility of such a practice as it relates to the department’s records management system.
The work plan also calls for racial equity training for all city staff members, which the latest update says is complete.
City Manager Scott Neal also issued a written statement on the Floyd killing. “My deepest condolences go out to George Floyd’s family and friends, and to the Black community in Edina and across our country who’ve felt this anger and pain too many times,” he wrote.
He also noted his role in moving forward from an incident that shook the nation into having a serious discussion on police reform.
“As a white leader of a Minnesota local government, I recognize the power and privilege that’s been given to me to lead,” Neal wrote.
He noted a need to work with city leadership and the community “to help lead the way in reversing the societal failings that have produced the unacceptable disparities for Black people in our city, state and country.”
Neal concluded his note by declaring, “We will do better.”
