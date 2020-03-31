A leader on race relations in Edina is not letting instances of racist graffiti in the city go unnoticed.
Jessi Kingston, who co-chaired the task force that created the city’s racial equity plan, has been noting vandalism featuring hate speech in Edina going back to late 2018. In the latest incident highlighted by Kingston, the N-word was spray-painted on a fence at West 63rd Street and Rolf Avenue.
A black woman and her daughter encountered the hate speech while on a walk the morning March 26, Kingston noted in an email addressed to the Edina City Council and the city manager. Such incidents, she wrote, have “become all too common in Edina.”
She pointed out that the incident’s timing makes it especially disconcerting. “In the midst of a global pandemic, with everyone on edge, it is beyond disheartening and frustrating that in addition to making sure we don’t get infected with the coronavirus, we black people have to continue to confront and navigate hatred in our backyard,” Kingston wrote.
She also lamented that the graffiti remained visible for 10 and a half hours before someone from the city covered it with a tarp.
“Black people and other marginalized communities need to know their city leaders stand with them and will do everything in their power to protect them,” she wrote.
Last summer, a string of racist graffiti incidents got the city’s attention as the Edina Crime Prevention Fund offered rewards related to several cases.
In an email to the Sun Current, Councilmember Kevin Staunton called the hate incidents “disgraceful” and “too frequent,” echoing Kingston’s comments about the timing of the most recent hate crime.
“And it is especially disappointing that it happens now, when we should be supporting each other, not driving one another apart,” Staunton wrote. “I hope all of our residents will take this opportunity to say to their children, friends, and neighbors, that this is unacceptable and work to make our community the welcoming and inclusive place we say we want it to be.”
Kingston is asking the city to classify the graffiti as a “bias-motivated crime,” which would carry heavier penalties than the underlying offense normally would.
“People need to understand the impact of their hateful actions and be held accountable accordingly,” Kingston wrote. “Until that happens, people will continue to commit bias-motivated crimes in our community, as they have been for years, and harm valued members of our community.”
