Minnesota Senator Melisa López Franzen, who represents Senate District 49, was elected last week as one of the DFL caucus’ assistant leaders.
Franzen, who in her district represents all of Edina and areas of Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka, was recently re-elected to her position during the Nov. 3 general election. In her new role with the DFL caucus, she will help set the caucus’ priorities and bring a suburban perspective.
“I am just thrilled and honored to have the backing of a lot of my colleagues who have been there for a long time and see me as a rising leader in our caucus,” Franzen told the Sun Current. “The election is over and people are looking for leaders.”
Other assistant leaders elected include Sen. Nick Frentz, of Senate District 19, and Sen. Foung Hawj, of Senate District 67.
“Assistant leaders are essential to our collective work as a caucus and the overall success of the Minnesota Senate. I am confident this strong team of experienced public leaders will step up to meet the challenges we are facing with dedication and bold leadership,” Senate DFL Leader Susan Kent said in a press release. “I look forward to working with them to build a better future for all Minnesotans.”
Franzen has served in the Minnesota Senate since 2012, and will be on her third term.
Franzen said the suburban area is increasingly important for its influence in the political realm. For her district, in particular, health care is a focus, which gives Franzen a unique perspective amid COVID-19.
“In a time like now, with (the) health care crisis and with the economic crisis, there’s certainly a lot of work to do,” she said. Priorities include “the jobs and the economic development and stimulus that we need to provide, and get us through the pandemic so we can go back to work and reopen schools.”
Franzen added that this year’s budget cycle will be also be a “huge piece” in her upcoming work for the DFL caucus.
