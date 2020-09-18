The League of Women Voters Edina hosted its second round of candidate forums last week – this time featuring participants vying for seats in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Candidates from two House districts, 49A and 49B, were allowed time to present their stances on multiple issues facing Edina and the state. Candidates were given time for opening and closing remarks, and were asked one question from LWV Edina and a series of questions from constituents.
The District 49A forum included only one candidate, incumbent Sen. Heather Edelson (D-Edina), who is running unopposed. In the District 49B forum, incumbent Rep. Steve Elkins (D-Bloomington) and Republican challenger Joe Thalman participated.
LWV Edina is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages civic engagement. The organization invited candidates running for the Minnesota Senate, Minnesota House and Edina City Council to participate in the current series of forums.
District 49A
Incumbent Edelson is running unopposed for her seat. “I think there’s a reason for that,” she said, citing her bipartisan approach to her role in the Legislature. In her opening remarks, she said 90% of the bills she’s worked on were bipartisan.
“Partisan politics just hurt us,” she said. “The reality is, we have so much more in common than we know.”
When asked about getting a bonding bill passed next year, Edelson said she wants a bill passed as soon as possible – and hopefully before January 2021.
“We have a job to do,” she said. “Minnesotans need this. … I hope we can get past this partisan politics that are happening right now and actually pass a bonding bill.”
On the COVID-19 pandemic, Edelson said Minnesota is in a good spot when it comes to case numbers. However, she said she worries about the upcoming fall season. When thinking about rebuilding the Minnesota’s funding reserve after being depleted due to the pandemic, Edelson said progress can be made on this once the state has progressed out of the crisis. “It can be rebuilt,” she said.
Edelson also voiced support for decriminalizing recreational marijuana use and working on ways to reduce children’s exposure to tobacco and vaping. She added that she had also worked on the recent bill to increase the legal age to buy tobacco to 21 years old.
A priority for future legislative action for Edelson includes finding ways to better help the most vulnerable in the community, she said.
District 49B
Incumbent Steve Elkins and candidate Joe Thalman are running for the District 49B seat in the Minnesota House.
When asked about the Minnesota budget and where cuts might be needed, both candidates said everything must be considered but certain areas will be fought harder for to keep funding.
For Thalman, there needs to be room for negotiation. Basic infrastructure financing needs to stay, such as for education, but aspects of it could be looked at for restructuring. “We have to look at some really tough decisions,” he said. But working on spurring development for the sake of the economy will help with budget shortfalls, he said.
Elkins said he would like to sustain funding for education and health and human services, which helps those who are vulnerable. “I don’t think this is a time where we want to be yanking away support for healthcare,” he said. The incumbent also advocated for the exploration of a gas tax increase.
When the candidates were asked about whether they would support a police database showing when there are complaints against officers, Elkins said he would. Thalman said he would also support a database, but would not want it accessible to everyone in the public.
On another aspect of public safety, the two were asked what is needed for law and order in the state. Thalman said the idea of police being defunded is “bewildering,” but also reiterated that there needs to be a process for addressing “bad” police behavior.
“Law enforcement needs to be adequately funded; they need to be thoroughly trained,” he said. “No one is above the law and that includes law enforcement officers.”
Elkins said he has worked for ways to enforce more uniform standards for police conduct and was upset to see the destruction that occurred in downtown Minneapolis during the civil unrest.
“We honor and respect our police departments in the cities I represent,” he said. “What I saw (downtown) was heartbreaking. … We can’t let that happen again.”
On the COVID-19 pandemic, both Elkins and Thalman said they wanted to get the economy back up and running as soon as possible.
For legislative actions they would like to see, the candidates have differing priorities. Thalman said having safeguards for protecting property, such as preventing fraudulent title transfers, and not allowing protesters into residential neighborhoods are a priority.
Elkins said healthcare is a priority, the goal being to keep costs low and make drug prices more transparent. He also hopes to find less burdensome ways of regulating affordable housing without impeding its construction.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
