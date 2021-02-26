A medical device company that is working to launch its “smart” catheter by the end of this year has moved to Edina.
UroDev Medical, a medical device company formerly known as Spinal Singularity, Inc., moved its headquarters from San Clemente, California, to Edina this month. Looking to finish its clinical trial in mid-2021, the company is on the brink of launching its first product to aid men dealing with a condition called urinary retention.
“We’re excited about the future looking bright,” said President and CEO Matt Monarski, who stepped into the role at the same time as the move.
The company was founded in 2015 by Derek Herrera, who was a former U.S. Marines special operations officer. While in Afghanistan in 2012, Herrera was shot by a sniper. The bullet went into his shoulder and got lodged in his spine, paralyzing him instantly, Monarski said.
After that, Herrera came back to the United States, where he pursued an MBA. While working to complete his degree, Herrera came up with an idea to create a suite of products or services that would help people with spinal cord issues, Monarski said. Herrera is now the company’s chief technology officer.
One effect of Herrera’s injury is frequent self-catheterization, Monarski said.
Thus, the company’s first product, a “smart” catheter called the IntelliFlow Bladder Management System, is the company’s focus as it undergoes a clinical study, to be completed mid-2021. UroDev expects to receive FDA clearance to get the product to market in the U.S. by the end of the year, Monarski said.
So far, the company has raised about $8 million from seed and Series A funding rounds, and $5 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health and U.S. Department of Defense.
What the ‘smart’ catheter does
Urinary retention is a condition in which the sufferer’s bladder doesn’t fully empty. Often, people who can’t empty their bladder on their own must use intermittent catheterization, which requires using four to eight disposable catheters on a daily basis.
Monarski said this procedure is inconvenient, messy and expensive. With the company’s smart catheter system, a person needs to only use one catheter per week. “That’s a great improvement,” he said.
The catheter, which is fully internal to the male anatomy, has remote control capability to empty the bladder. This helps reduce the risk of bacterial contamination, Monarski said. He added that currently, no other device like this exists for men, though there are similar products for women.
The potential market for a product like this is large, though unfortunate for those who experience urinary retention, the CEO said. “But it’s a good thing that companies like ours are coming out with solutions to help.”
In 2019, Monarski said the intermittent catheter market was estimated at $900 million and currently, there are 5 million adults in the U.S. that use these catheters every year. Globally, the urinary catheter market is estimated to be at more than $4 billion by 2026, he said.
People who may experience urinary retention include those with spinal cord injuries, an enlarged prostate, multiple sclerosis and more.
“They want a new solution,” Monarski said.
Why Edina?
Monarski, who joined the company in November, continued to live in the Twin Cities despite UroDev’s headquarters being located in California at the time. Prior to joining the company, Monarski worked for Pleasanton, California-based NeoTract, and would fly there at least once a month.
With the metro’s centrality in the U.S., if Monarski needed to travel to work in any part of the U.S., he could be there in less than three hours, he said.
This, along with the city’s close proximity to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, added to the reason to move the headquarters to Edina, the CEO said.
Above that, Monarski said the Twin Cities has “awesome medical device talent and knowledge,” which “was a big motivating factor as well for moving the company here.”
The company will be located at the offices next to Edinborough Park, which also has its perks, including proximity to Edina’s Centennial Lakes Park and connected hotels, Monarski said. “The quality of life there is really nice and pleasant,” he observed.
Monarski graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a BA and MBA, and went on to work in sales and marketing roles before getting into the medical-technology field, he said. Through working to improve people’s lives through medical devices, Monarski said it’s been “very gratifying.”
“It’s been a wonderful, wonderful career and adventure,” he said.
Next steps
With the company’s new headquarters, Monarski said he’s looking forward to scaling the company up by adding more employees. The move occurred at the same time the company changed its name from Spinal Singularity, Inc. to UroDev Medical.
According to Monarski, this name change occurred due to the company’s desire to resonate better with the urology community, because its catheter can be used for medical purposes beyond spinal cord injury.
In addition, UroDev will be looking to raise money with Series B funding this year.
While expecting to gain FDA clearance by the end of 2021, Monarski said the company is also looking to submit a tech file describing the product. The tech file will then be used to gain a CE mark, which is necessary for European regulatory approval. By 2022, Monarski said he hopes to see the company expand its product into select markets in Europe.
