The occupant of a vehicle believed to be connected to an Illinois double homicide was taken to a hospital the night of Nov. 22 after shooting himself during a standoff with Edina Police.
Police received a tip at 8:02 p.m. pointing them toward a white Nissan Versa hatchback, which they soon located on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue. Having issued a warrant for the arrest of homicide suspect Anatoliy Ermak, 64, authorities in the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove had been looking for a vehicle matching the description of the one found in Edina.
After police communicated with the vehicle's occupant for 90 minutes, the man shot himself in the head, according to Edina Police spokesperson Kaylin Eidsness. Medics then transported him to a hospital. His status was not immediately available. Police were unable to confirm his exact address, but he did live in the area, Eidsness added.
Authorities in Illinois had issued a warrant for Ermak's arrest on Nov. 20 as they investigated a Nov. 17 homicide. The suspect was wanted for the murder of his ex-wife, 55-year-old Nataliya Ermak, and her husband, 69-year-old Norman Frid.
According to authorities, security camera footage showed a brief conversation between Ermak and the couple inside a parking garage before the suspect shot both victims with handgun multiple times.
Court records from as far back as 2007, when Ermak was convicted of disorderly conduct, listed his city of residence as Edina.
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office personnel and officers from the St. Louis Park, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka police departments assisted in setting up a perimeter at the scene of the encounter, according to Edina Police.
