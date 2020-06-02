This article, which will also appear in the June 4 edition of the Edina Sun Current, is a combination of new reporting and web posts from the past several days.
For the past week, Edina has been on edge as residents fear a spread of destruction following the widely condemned killing of George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer.
Edina Police increased their presence in the city’s commercial areas beginning last week as fires, looting and clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement cut Minneapolis to the bone, setting off similar scenes of chaos throughout the nation.
Like many other cities in the metro, Edina attempted to prevent chaos by imposing a temporary overnight curfew, a move informed by threatening messaging that appeared both physically and digitally.
As of June 1, there had been 13 reports of graffiti found across Edina over the previous week, most of which had taken the form of “a negative connotation towards police,” Kaylin Eidsness, public information officer for Edina Police, told the Sun Current in a June 1 email.
Examples of the vandalism appearing amid the unrest included the message, “Take the war to the rich,” which was found scrawled on the 54th Street bridge over Minnehaha Creek, as shown in a photo tweeted May 29 by KARE-11 news anchor Julie Nelson.
Another instance of graffiti, according to a second photo attached to the tweet, bore the words, “Your day will come 1312.” The numerical reference is known as a condemnation of police as universally bad actors.
“Our public works department has helped in cleaning it up as quickly as possible if it occurs on public property,” Eidsness wrote.
Tuesday night through Wednesday morning this week marked the fifth consecutive day with a curfew in place, a precaution made out of concern that rioting and looting might extend into the city.
Approved by the Edina City Council during emergency meetings, the restrictions were issued as Edina Police acknowledged that statements had been made on social media threatening to bring riots and protests to the community, Eidsness explained.
“We are monitoring and vetting all social media threats as they appear. We work closely with surrounding suburbs to verify the credibility of these threats,” Eidsness stated.
In another sign of the upheaval rocking Edina’s neighbor to the north, Edina Police have “made a larger than normal number of traffic stops over the past couple nights that we believe to be in relation to the Minneapolis incidents,” she added.
“Our officers are working hard to proactively keep our community safe and divert criminal activity before it occurs.”
That work has included increased patrols in the city’s commercial districts, Edina Communications Director Jennifer Bennerotte said last week.
In his June 1 “Mayor’s Minute” talk, which streams online each weekday to keep the community informed about COVID-19, Mayor Jim Hovland changed the topic, opting instead to address the threats of disruption facing Edina. He said police adjusted their patrols after observing transit patterns, resulting in a drop in property crimes.
There have been a “handful” of burglaries in Edina recently, although police don’t know whether they’re tied to the wider activity that has followed the Floyd homicide, Hovland said.
Among the Edina burglaries, the R.F. Moeller jewelry store at 50th & France was hit in the early morning of May 28 as strife rose in the metro, but as police continue to investigate the incident, they have not said whether it’s connected it to the looting that has taken place in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Police have likewise not connected an early-morning May 29 burglary of the 50th & France Walgreens to the wider looting and property damage. In that incident, tobacco products were stolen, Eidsness specified.
Edina and race
Late on May 28, Hovland issued a statement on the Floyd killing. He expressed grief for the victim and acknowledged Edina’s own fraught history with race relations.
“While progress has been made, there is much work to do. As a City, we have not always gotten it right in the past on issues of race and equity, but we are committed to learning from those experiences so we can grow together,” Hovland wrote.
Though a black family, the Yanceys, is counted among Edina’s founders, the city gained a reputation as being unfriendly to black and Jewish people due to racially restrictive deed covenants that were imposed on houses in the Country Club neighborhood in the early 20th century.
A more recent racial flashpoint came in 2016, when the city was the site of protests after an Edina officer arrested a black man who was walking in the street on Xerxes Avenue while the adjacent sidewalk was under construction. The city responded to the outcry by creating a race and equity plan that is being implemented piece by piece.
Furthermore, incidents of racist graffiti dating back to late 2018 – with the most recent reported instance appearing in late March of this year – were troubling enough to cause the Edina Crime Prevention Fund to offer monetary rewards for information leading to the arrest and charge of those responsible.
More racial tension surfaced last September, when Edina Police were involved in the shooting of Richfield resident Brian Quinones, a person of color, who, according to his brother, had been suffering a mental health crisis when he was gunned down after confronting officers with a knife following a low-speed pursuit that began in Edina.
That incident led to demonstrations in Richfield and protesters temporarily taking control of an Edina City Council meeting. No charges were filed against the five officers – two from Edina and three from Richfield – who were involved in the shooting as Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman determined police were justified in their use of deadly force.
Peaceful protests
Edina City Hall was again the site of a protest June 1, as widespread outrage over Floyd’s killing – and police brutality in general – showed no signs of diminishing. A group of mostly young protestors, numbering in the dozens, gathered peacefully along 50th Street before marching west and turning back toward City Hall at Wooddale Avenue, taking up part of the roadway as police squad cars followed.
The protest lasted from about 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to Carter Roberts, who organized the effort. The 20-year-old from Edina said he was motivated to stage the protest due to the lack of visible outcry in his city.
“My thoughts were, no one else in Edina was doing anything,” said Roberts, who is white. “I heard there were riots downtown. I heard a lot of people wanted to move them to Edina. So I wanted to get ahead of things and make a peaceful protest. I don’t really have anything to say, but I just want to echo the voice of George Floyd and support the movements going on downtown and Black Lives Matter, and everyone else involved.”
He clarified that what he heard about riots moving to Edina “was just chatter” on social media. That chatter, however, took on greater meaning when it was acknowledged by Edina Police as a reason for the curfews.
While the Sun Current observed the protest for about 20 minutes shortly after it began, motorists’ reactions to the Edina demonstrators appeared to be mostly in favor of their presence, in the form of car honks and fists raised out of car windows.
During that period, however, one vehicle stopped alongside the group and a brief confrontation ensued. The man in the SUV “was upset because he thought we were here to riot,” said 2018 Edina High School graduate Jhamese Harvey, who spoke with the motorist. “We’re not here to riot. We’re here to send a message and be peaceful while doing that.”
Harvey, who is black, said it was time for Edina to take a stand.
“Edina needs and use their privilege to save black lives. They can do it. And they need to stop seeing it as white versus black. This is everybody versus racism,” said Harvey, who, as a student leader at EHS, addressed her class at commencement two years ago.
Harvey said that by the end of her discussion with the motorist, the tone of the dialog had changed. “He said he wants to join us. And I told him to come join us. I don’t know where he is, but hopefully, he comes to join us,” she said.
The day before the June 1 protest, a group gathered for a respectful demonstration on the France Avenue bridge over Highway 62, Hovland noted in his “Mayor’s Minute” talk. “This is all part of the healing process and I think really important,” he said.
A preamble to the bridge demonstration came the afternoon of May 29, as a lone protester stood at the corner of 50th & France, holding a sign that read, “I can’t breathe,” a reference to some of the last words uttered by Floyd as the Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck. Kathy Andrus, who lives a block away from the intersection, recalled the 20th-century fight for equality as she explained her motivations for speaking out.
“Fifty years ago, we were protesting for civil rights,” she said, “and I’m really sad to still be out here today.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
