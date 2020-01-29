To the editor:
The article, “Edina banishes scooters after complaints,” should come as no surprise to Current readers. This latest attempt by the City Council to give its highly touted “living streets” concept more “multi-modal” transportation options was flawed from the outset, and both the sources and content of the complaints giving rise to the scooters’ demise were predictable.
Is it any wonder that a suburban community, built largely post-World War II around and to accommodate auto traffic, that now is being retro-fitted to fulfill the council’s vision of a high-density, urban, (and dare I say European ) city, has, according to the city’s transportation manager, “insufficient infrastructure at this time to accommodate this type of micro-mobility service.”
But, wait a minute; this is the same group that has been pushing bicycles, the original micro-mobility option, with their bike paths, lanes and trails, with their long, wooden, raised bridges and highway overpasses, not to mention narrowed streets and the predictable congestion (shall we say “living but choking”?).
The article also tells us that the scooters were almost six times more popular than “pedal-powered transportation,” another intuitive result, but that, nonetheless, Edina registered a whopping 70% fewer scooter trips “per capita” than its larger, denser neighbor.
The balance of the article expresses describes the goals of the mayor “regarding the benefits of ‘micro-mobility’ ... “Quite a lovely term, that micro-mobility,” Jim Hovland said.
One person’s opinion is that now would be a propitious time for our elected officials and staff to take a step back, a collective deep breath, and schedule a series of workshops and open sessions and re-think where Edina really needs to direct its planning efforts before it goes down any more rabbit holes.
Jim Moe
Edina
