To the editor:

Loving Edina is easy. It’s a great community comprised of hard-working, honest, and very smart, citizen-minded members.

I had a front row seat in seeing the School Board, City Council, and other major community decision makers in action during my tenure as Superintendent of Edina Public Schools for 14 years. It was very apparent that the more the groups’ members were committed to doing their best for the entire community, the better the solutions to the problems facing them. And as one can tell as one looks around, they did a fine, fine job.

Election for City Council members will take place very shortly. It is imperative if you want to maintain the quality of our community that you will continue to elect the best of the best, the most qualified, and the person whose motivation is love of community.

It is in this regard that, after spending time with Rhonda Bland – and asking questions that would reveal her motivation for seeking a seat on the City Council – that I feel she will make an outstanding City Council member. Rhonda doesn’t have veiled aspirations for higher office. She loves Edina and wants to serve the community.

Rhonda studies issues with an objective and intellectually open mind. She has a sense of the city’s moving history and a background of study, participation and commitment. One could not ask for more in a candidate that also loves Edina.

Join Rhonda’s campaign at RhondaBland4Edina.com. Rhonda loves Edina and will listen to and serve you.

Dr. Ralph Lieber

Former Edina Public Schools Superintendent

