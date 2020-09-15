To the editor:
We are writing to encourage you to vote for Rhonda Bland for Edina City Council. For nearly 25 years, Rhonda has been a wonderful neighbor. She is not only active in our Prospect Knolls neighborhood; she is also committed to what is best for all of Edina. She is a big-picture person.
Last year, Rhonda led our neighborhood in opposing the proposed replacement of our neighborhood’s pocket park with an objectionable water treatment plant. Rhonda worked thoughtfully with both the neighborhood and the City Council to achieve the outcome of keeping our neighborhood free of industrial operations, something she believes is important for every residential neighborhood.
We also know Rhonda as a leader of Young Audiences of Minnesota, an arts education group for children that was originally part of the Minnesota Orchestra Volunteer Association’s programming and now is part of Compass. She chaired this arts group for years. Rhonda knows the importance of the arts in our community to bring joy, unlock creativity, and build bridges to connect people.
Rhonda will be an open-minded, well-organized, hardworking, and passionate member of the Edina City Council. She cares about Edina and will use her keen intellect and thoughtful approach to make decisions. Check out her website at RhondaBland4Edina.com and vote for Rhonda in November.
Richard and Mari Carlson
Edina
