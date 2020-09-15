To the editor:
Pre-COVID-19, I attended a meet-and-greet with Chris LaTondresse at the Edina Library. Wanting to know more about his candidacy, motivations, and how that fit with the commissioners’ responsibility of stewarding Hennepin County’s annual $2.5 billion budget, I had a lot of questions.
I was quickly impressed with Chris’s professional experience and platform.
In the Obama administration, Chris brought together private sector, civil society, and faith-based groups to solve one of our world’s most pervasive problems: global hunger and food insecurity. As Vice Chair of the Hopkins School Board, he has proven to be an empathic listener, able to bring together differing viewpoints to make informed, and sometimes difficult, decisions.
What’s more, throughout the tumultuous spring and summer of 2020, Chris was present throughout the community, creating connections with the diverse constituencies he will serve. Along with other community organizations, he coordinated, packed, and delivered food and supplies to our neighbors in need. He could also be found delivering meals to Hopkins students and families who suddenly found themselves out of school, and missing one of their main meals of the day. This is leadership in action.
Chris brings an extensive understanding of public service. He is a collaborative and creative leader at a time when government-as-usual is no longer enough to meet emerging needs and challenges.
As Chris says, “Better government starts with us.” Please join me in voting for Chris LaTondresse for Hennepin County Commissioner on Nov. 3 (or before).
Amy Pampusch Olson
Edina
