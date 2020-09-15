To the editor:
Hennepin County commissioners steward a $2.5 billion annual budget that touches the lives of 1 in 5 Minnesotans. Given this challenging point for our state and nation, this responsibility takes on even greater urgency. That is why after meeting with and researching both candidates, I’m voting for Chris LaTondresse for Hennepin County commissioner.
He has worked at all levels of government – from school board Vice-Chair to serving in the Obama Administration – and has a proven track record of improving people’s lives. We need leaders who have the experience, empathy and values that will best serve Hennepin County right now and into the future. Chris LaTondresse successfully demonstrates the cooperative problem-solving skills necessary to hit the ground running as Hennepin County commissioner.
Jeniffer O’Brien
Edina
